Aztec Network Loses $2.19 Million in Router Contract Exploit; Total Crypto Hacks Surge

A suspicious transaction on Aztec Network's Router contract led to a $2.19 million loss, potentially exploiting a smart contract vulnerability that allowed unauthorized token transfers due to improper authentication. This incident is part of a broader trend, with total crypto hacks reaching $81.73 million in 30 days and $634.85 million in 2026, as reported by DeFiLlama. The attack on Humanity Protocol involved a phishing campaign targeting a director, leading to credential theft and token creation on BNB Chain.

Aztec Network 's Router contract was subject to a suspicious transaction on the Ethereum blockchain that resulted in the loss of approximately $2.19 million. The wallet address 0x0f18...edd17 utilized funds from the protocol's Router contract to execute the transaction.

The attack is considered suspicious because the attacker may have exploited a vulnerability in the smart contract, gained unauthorized access to protocol funds, or modified the contract's logic to siphon assets. The attacker potentially crafted a malicious proof where an unverified middle section contained manipulated deposit or withdrawal instructions, while the verified portion remained valid and passed the protocol's security checks.

Consequently, the contract executed unauthorized token transfers as those instructions were not properly authenticated before processing. This indicates a discrepancy between what was verified and what was actually executed. In a separate but related development, Humanity Protocol linked a targeted phishing attack against one of its directors to the attacker's acquisition of administrative credentials, upgrades to contracts, transfers of Ethereum tokens, and creation of new H tokens on the BNB Chain.

According to DeFiLlama data, the Total Value Hacked in USD has reached $81.73 million over the past 30 days, with $634.85 million lost in 2026 alone, making April the month with the highest value drained so far. AMBCrypto, founded in 2018, aims to simplify and deliver the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to its readers, serving over a million monthly readers worldwide





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Aztec Network Router Contract Exploit Smart Contract Vulnerability Crypto Hack Defillama Phishing Attack Humanity Protocol Unauthorized Token Transfers Blockchain Security

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