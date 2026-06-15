Yasin Ayari scored twice, including a late long-range screamer, as Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1. The Swedish midfielder, who chose Sweden over Tunisia, apologized after his first goal but celebrated the second.

In a captivating Group D match at the 2023 FIFA World Cup , Sweden secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

The win was highlighted by a standout performance from midfielder Yasin Ayari, who scored two goals, including a stunning long-range strike in the dying minutes. Ayari, born in Solna, Sweden, to a Tunisian father and Swedish mother, has become a symbol of the diverse talent enriching Scandinavian football. His first goal on Sunday came early in the second half, breaking the deadlock with a composed finish after a well-worked team move.

Instead of celebrating, Ayari raised his hands in apology, a gesture that spoke volumes about his complex family ties. His father, Azzouz Ayari, had previously expressed support for his son's decision to represent Sweden, stating in an interview with Aftonbladet, 'He must feel like he is giving back to the country that took care of him.

' The apology was directed at the Tunisian fans in the stadium, many of whom might have hoped Ayari would choose their nation. Tunisia's coach, Lamouchi, acknowledged Ayari's choice with respect, saying before the match, 'He made a choice, I have a lot of respect, and he is a very good player. We wish him after the game best of luck, but that is after the game.

' The match itself was a showcase of Sweden's tactical discipline and attacking flair. After Ayari's opener, the team extended their lead through a penalty converted by Alexander Isak, followed by a header from Victor Lindelof from a corner. Tunisia pulled one back through a swift counter-attack, but Sweden restored their three-goal cushion with a clinical strike from Emil Forsberg.

In the final seconds of stoppage time, Ayari received the ball 30 yards from goal, took a touch, and unleashed a fierce shot that curled into the top left corner, leaving the Tunisian goalkeeper with no chance. This time, Ayari celebrated with abandon, sliding on his knees and cupping his ear towards the Swedish supporters behind the goal.

The victory places Sweden in a strong position to advance from the group stage, with their next match against a resilient South Korea side. Ayari, at 22, has quickly become a key figure for the Blågult, his performances drawing comparisons to Swedish legends of the past. His journey from the youth ranks at AIK to the world stage is a testament to his dedication and the inclusive nature of Swedish football.

The match also highlighted the growing influence of diasporic players who bring diverse backgrounds to their national teams. For Tunisia, the defeat leaves them needing a result against Mexico in their final group game to keep their knockout hopes alive. Lamouchi remains optimistic, citing the team's resilience and quality. As for Ayari, his late goal was a statement of intent, announcing his arrival on the global stage while honoring the complex heritage that shapes him.

The image of him apologizing after scoring against his father's homeland will linger long after the tournament ends. Ayari's performance was not merely a personal triumph but a reflection of the evolving nature of international football, where players navigate dual identities with grace. The Swedish federation has long encouraged players with immigrant backgrounds to represent the country, fostering a sense of belonging that yields dividends on the pitch.

As Ayari walked off the pitch to a standing ovation, he exchanged jerseys with a Tunisian player, a small gesture of goodwill in a fiercely competitive sport. The match in Monterrey will be remembered not just for the scoreline, but for the story of a young man who honored both sides of his family through his actions. Sweden now looks ahead with confidence, while Tunisia faces a must-win scenario.

The World Cup continues to provide these poignant moments, blending sport with personal narratives that transcend borders





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