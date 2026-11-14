CFIA confirms avian flu at multiple Saskatchewan sites including Moose Jaw poultry show

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at several non-commercial properties in Saskatchewan and at a poultry show held Nov. 7 in Moose Jaw. Officials are asking attendees and bird owners to report exposures and monitor their flocks.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at several non-commercial properties in Saskatchewan and at a poultry show held Nov. 7 in Moose Jaw, according to an update shared by the Saskatchewan Poultry Association on Friday.

The cases mark a significant escalation in local biosecurity concerns as the virus spreads across multiple rural jurisdictions. A case associated with the Moose Jaw poultry show was reported by the CFIA. Anyone who showed or sold birds at the event, or purchased any birds there, is asked to contact the CFIA sick bird call line at 1-403-338-5225 immediately. The call line is the primary channel for reporting potential exposures linked to the poultry show.

Also read Marital hiss: Cat rescue raises more than $30K with donation to annoy ex-husband

Tracking Avian Influenza Exposure And Monitoring Birds

The agency stresses that any potential exposure must be documented to track the spread of the virus effectively. People who attended the show but did not show, sell, or purchase birds are still asked to monitor their own birds at home for illness. The incubation period ranges from two days to 14 days, during which the virus can be transmitted to other birds.

Advertisement

This window creates a significant risk for backyard flocks that may not have been in direct contact with show attendees but were exposed indirectly. On Tuesday, birds at a non-commercial property in the rural municipality of Bayne were confirmed to have the illness. On Friday, the CFIA said poultry at a non-commercial property in the rural municipality of Preeceville were also confirmed to have the illness.

On Saturday, another instance of avian influenza was reported in Saskatchewan, this time at a non-commercial property in the rural municipality of Loon Lake. In all confirmed cases, it remains unknown how many birds were infected. It is also unknown which measures have been put into place to address the outbreaks in each of the three rural municipalities.

Identifying Symptoms And Lack Of Containment Details

The lack of publicly available details regarding specific containment strategies in Bayne, Preeceville, and Loon Lake leaves many farmers uncertain about immediate biosecurity protocols. Recognizing the signs of influenza is critical for early intervention and containment. Signs include lethargy, loss of appetite, swollen eyes, respiratory signs, a decrease in egg production, or death. These symptoms can appear rapidly within the two-to-14-day incubation window.

Advertisement

Vigilance is essential for all poultry owners in the affected regions. Updates can be found as the CFIA continues to investigate the source and spread of the virus across these non-commercial properties.