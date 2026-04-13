Avi Lewis Unveils NDP Motion, Addresses Party Strategy and Criticizes Liberals

NDP Leader Avi Lewis held a press conference on Parliament Hill to announce a motion on surveillance pricing, address concerns about the Liberal government, and outline his strategy for rebuilding the party after a disappointing election. Lewis emphasized his commitment to the current caucus members and indicated key policy initiatives.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis , accompanied by his parliamentary caucus, held a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday. Lewis addressed reporters and unveiled a motion the party intends to table in the House of Commons. The news conference offered a glimpse into Lewis's immediate priorities and the challenges facing the NDP as they navigate a new chapter following a disappointing election outcome. Lewis, who won the party leadership last month but lacks a seat in the Commons, emphasized his commitment to rebuilding the party and highlighted key policy initiatives. The press conference served as a platform for Lewis to showcase the party's direction and address pressing issues while also navigating internal dynamics and external political pressures.

During the news conference, Lewis unequivocally stated he would not ask any of the six members of his federal caucus to step aside to allow him to seek a seat in the House of Commons. He expressed immense confidence in the current caucus members, indicating his intention to focus on broader party strategies rather than prioritizing his immediate entry into Parliament. This decision reflects a strategic approach, allowing the caucus to function effectively while Lewis concentrates on rebuilding the party's support base and shaping its policy agenda. Lewis also commented on the possibility of the federal Liberal government securing a majority through floor crossings. He criticized the situation, expressing concern over the implications of the government's actions, particularly those of floor crossings that have included a former member of the NDP caucus, Lori Idlout. Furthermore, Lewis brought up the acceptance of former Conservative Marilyn Gladu into the Liberal caucus and questioned the current direction of the Liberal party. The NDP leader indicated that the Liberal party's wide political spectrum might not be in the best interest of Canadians. Lewis underscored the party's focus on addressing issues affecting working-class Canadians through a variety of tactics. He said that the work in the House would continue.

The centerpiece of the press conference was the announcement of a motion to be tabled in Parliament that would ban the use of personal data to charge Canadians different prices for the same products, a practice known as surveillance pricing. Lewis cited the NDP government in Manitoba, which had already expressed concerns and introduced legislation addressing this practice. This initiative highlights the NDP's commitment to consumer protection and its focus on economic fairness. The press conference also addressed other political issues and internal party dynamics. Alexandre Boulerice, the party's only MP in Quebec, was asked about speculation regarding his potential departure from the federal caucus to pursue provincial politics. He affirmed his commitment to the NDP, stating his support for the team and Lewis, and his dedication to his role as a Member of Parliament. When a journalist asked NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson for comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to blockade ports in Iran, Mr. Lewis intervened to say that he would be answering the questions, which came after the subject of who would speak for the caucus was discussed ahead of the new conference.

The focus on policy initiatives, internal cohesion, and the leader's approach to rebuilding the party all illustrate Lewis's determination to revitalize the NDP and position it for future success.





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