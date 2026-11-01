Avalanche defeat Flames 5-2 as Makar records four assists

Colorado Avalanche beat Calgary Flames 5-2. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Cale Makar had four assists in Denver on October 31 2026.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames with a final score of five to two on Saturday night in Denver. Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals for the home team while Nathan MacKinnon contributed one goal and one assist. The victory extended Colorado's winning streak against opponents playing the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

MacKinnon And Makar Lead Offensive Surge

Offensive production was widespread across the Avalanche roster. Martin Necas and Brock Nelson also found the back of the net to help secure the win. Defenceman Cale Makar recorded four assists, orchestrating much of the team's offensive success throughout the contest. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was solid in net for Colorado, making twenty-five saves to protect the lead.

Also read Flames goalie Devin Cooley placed on injured reserve, out week-to-week

Colorado has won two consecutive games against teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Avalanche defeated New Jersey on Wednesday and faced the Flames less than twenty-four hours after Calgary beat Seattle. This strategic advantage was evident as the team maintained high energy and precision against a fatigued opponent.

Sergeev Makes Second Career Start For Flames

Calgary faced the challenge of starting their number three goaltender, Arsenii Sergeev. He made twenty-nine saves in his second career start and his first appearance this season. Sergeev was recalled from the American Hockey League after the Flames placed Devin Cooley on the injured list due to a lower-body injury. Despite his efforts, the Flames struggled to contain the Avalanche attack.

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Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil managed to score for Calgary, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit. The Flames took three penalties during the game, including two on a double minor late in the third period. In contrast, the Avalanche were not whistled for any infractions, highlighting their disciplined play on the ice.

Injuries Impact Roster Decisions

The Avalanche dealt with injury news regarding defenceman Josh Manson. He was ruled out for two months after injuring an ankle in the previous game against the Devils. Brock Nelson also faced a scare when he took a shot by Makar off the side of his helmet in the second period. Nelson, who had scored earlier in that period, was able to skate to the bench and down the tunnel before returning for the third period.

The Avalanche built a commanding four to zero lead through a three-goal burst in the first ten minutes of the second period. Nelson capped off this surge with his second goal of the game. Farabee scored one minute and forty-three seconds after Nelson's goal, providing a brief moment of hope for Calgary before Pospisil made it four to two with a goal one minute and fifty-nine seconds into the third period.

Key Saves Define First Period Action

Blackwood made two critical stops in the first period to keep the Flames within reach. After MacKinnon made it one to zero late in the frame, Blackwood made a sprawling glove save on Matt Coronato with only eight and a half seconds remaining. He followed this up by stopping Farabee just twelve seconds into the second period, stifling Calgary's early momentum.

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The Avalanche will look to maintain their momentum when they face the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. This win solidifies their position in the standings and demonstrates their ability to perform under back-to-back pressure. The Flames will need to regroup and find consistency as they continue their season with Sergeev in net.