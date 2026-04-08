Avalanche Clinch Division, Set Sights on President's Trophy and Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche secured the Central Division title and top seed in the Western Conference, but coach Jared Bednar is already looking ahead to the President's Trophy and the Stanley Cup, emphasizing the importance of consistency and home-ice advantage.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar , even after his team secured the Central Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference with a decisive 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, was already looking ahead. His focus? The pursuit of the ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup . Bednar understands the journey isn't complete, stating “We’re not all the way there yet”.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to strive for excellence, aiming for the top overall regular season record to secure home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. This is a strategy built on the foundation of success and an understanding of the competitive landscape of the NHL playoffs. This marks the third time in five seasons, and the first since 2023, that the Avalanche have finished atop the Western Conference. Their previous successes, including their Stanley Cup victory in 2022 after finishing first in the conference, underscore the significance of their current position and the value of home-ice advantage. The Avalanche (51-16-10, 112 points) have displayed impressive consistency, even boasting a better road record (27-7-5) than at their home arena, Ball Arena (24-9-5), a testament to their adaptability and skill. \The team's success is fueled by a combination of factors, including the support of their fans, and the strategic advantages that come with playing on home ice, as highlighted by goaltender Wedgewood. “Just atmosphere, altitude … you’re in your own bed the night before,” Wedgewood observed, adding, “You know, you still got to perform. It doesn’t mean you win because you’re at home, but like I said in between rounds, you’re able to knock a team out in five or six, you’re home for that many more days.” This emphasis on home-ice advantage reflects a broader understanding of the psychological and strategic benefits of playing in familiar surroundings, where the team can leverage fan support and the comfort of their home environment. Wedgewood also pointed out the impact of the fans: “Then obviously the fans, you get them going with a couple of hits, playoff hockey’s intense, and it’ll pay in your favor.” The potential to clinch the President’s Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, adds another layer of motivation and strategic advantage for the Avalanche, as it would guarantee home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. The team knows the importance of home ice, especially after the long regular season.\Looking ahead to the final stretch of the regular season, Bednar is seeking consistency and sustained performance from his team. He acknowledges the ups and downs of recent games, emphasizing the need to maintain a high level of play to secure their goals and build confidence. “We’ve proven that we can do it when we want to set our minds to it, which is really important,” Bednar remarked. “I don’t have to see it for 60 minutes for every game the rest of the way, but we need to see it enough to secure our goal and making sure everyone’s confident in the way we play.” The focus is not just on winning games, but on establishing a consistent level of performance that will carry over into the playoffs. With the Central Division and top Western Conference seed already secured, the Avalanche are now laser-focused on clinching the President’s Trophy and ultimately, the Stanley Cup, driven by a combination of talent, strategy, and the unwavering support of their fans. The team is aware of their prior successes and the crucial impact of home ice advantage, ensuring they are prepared for the intense competition of the playoffs





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Colorado Avalanche NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Jared Bednar Home-Ice Advantage President's Trophy

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