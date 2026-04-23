Autopsy Reveals Celeste Rivas Hernandez Died from Penetrating Wounds; D4vd Pleads Not Guilty

The autopsy report confirms Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death was a homicide, caused by penetrating wounds to her upper body. Singer D4vd, charged with her murder, has pleaded not guilty. The report details the gruesome discovery of her dismembered body and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The autopsy report for Celeste Rivas Hernandez , the 14-year-old girl singer D4vd is accused of killing, reveals she died from penetrating wounds to her upper body, officially ruling her death a homicide.

The report, released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, had been sealed for months at the request of law enforcement, but prosecutors recently agreed to its release. The examination was complicated by the advanced state of decomposition and dismemberment of the body, which was discovered in two bags within the trunk of a Tesla parked in the Hollywood Hills in September.

Investigators found two distinct penetrating wounds to her torso, exhibiting smooth edges indicative of sharp force trauma. One wound impacted the liver in the upper abdomen, while the other caused damage to her ribs on the left chest. The tube top she was wearing showed evidence of being cut in three separate locations. D4vd, legally named David Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and mutilating a human body.

His legal team maintains his innocence, asserting he did not cause Rivas Hernandez’s death. The prosecution alleges Burke killed Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship, which began when she was 13, fearing it would jeopardize his burgeoning music career. The criminal complaint details the alleged use of a sharp object in the killing and subsequent dismemberment of the body approximately two weeks later.

The discovery of the body was particularly gruesome, with the torso and head found in a black zippered body bag and the limbs in a separate trash bag. The extent of decomposition was so severe that determining her eye color proved impossible, though examiners noted she had braces and a tattoo reading 'Shhh....

' on one finger, with two fingers missing along with portions of her arms and legs. Toxicology reports indicated a low level of alcohol in the liver, but this was attributed to postmortem chemical changes rather than a contributing factor to her death. Celeste’s parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, publicly shared their grief on Tuesday, expressing gratitude to investigators and the community of Lake Elsinore, California, for their support.

They described their daughter as a vibrant and loving girl who enjoyed singing, dancing, and family movie nights. They emphasized their profound loss and their desire for justice. Dr. Odey C. Ukpo, L.A. County’s Chief Medical Examiner, advocated for transparency in his office’s work, stating his belief that sealing reports hinders investigations unless mandated by a court.

He expressed his sympathy for the family’s prolonged wait for information regarding their daughter’s death. D4vd rose to prominence with his unique blend of indie rock, R&B, and lo-fi pop, achieving viral success on TikTok in 2022 with a song that reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. He had recently released his debut EP prior to the allegations and his arrest





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Autopsy Homicide Los Angeles

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