The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association warns that Canada's strategic partnership with China could allow unlimited gas-powered vehicle imports, as Chinese EVs enter under new quotas and tariff rates.

OTTAWA -- The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is warning that Canada's strategic partnership with China could allow Chinese companies to import unlimited conventional gas-powered vehicles once they establish an electric vehicle foothold in the country.

CVMA Warns Of Strategic Partnership Loopholes

The concerns are compounded by loopholes in the Liberal government's electric vehicle policies that could result in Beijing-supported companies benefiting from subsidies granted by Ottawa. Brian Kingston, CEO of the CVMA, told CTV News the deal Prime Minister Mark Carney signed with President Xi Jinping will allow Chinese companies to import an unlimited amount of conventional gas-powered vehicles once they establish an EV presence in Canada.

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Under the terms of the strategic partnership deal signed in January, 49,000 Chinese EVs would be allowed into Canada this fiscal year under the most-favoured-nation tariff rate of 6.1 per cent. According to Kingston, the deal allows a carve-out for electrified vehicles, including hybrids, from the previous 100 per cent tariff imposed on China, but there is no limit to the access gas-powered vehicles have into this market.

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Kingston says under the agreement Chinese companies would pay a 6.1 per cent tariff on their petrol vehicles just like a manufacturer in Japan, Korea or Europe. Kingston described EVs as a Trojan horse that give Beijing access to the market on the grounds that these vehicles will be affordable and will help countries meet their emissions reductions targets.

He said that once Chinese companies have established a dealership presence and a logistics network, they start to sell other types of vehicles, gas vehicles in particular. Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Kingston called on the government to quash that risk by eliminating the Canada-China strategic partnership signed earlier this year. The CVMA represents the three major North American automakers: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

Impact On Integrated North American Supply Chain

Kingston said the 49,000 EV quota represents 30 per cent of the total EVs sold in 2025 and says the agreement undermines Canada's auto sector and puts the integrated North American supply chain at risk. Kingston told the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development that Canada should not turn to China even if it means cheaper EVs. He said Chinese companies pay their workers the equivalent of $4 per hour compared to Canadian unionized wages of $45 per hour.

Earlier in November, the Liberal government announced that a second Chinese EV manufacturer was cleared to start importing vehicles to Canada for sale. The Chinese EV import quota would rise to 70,000 Chinese vehicles by 2030. At least four Chinese motor companies, BYD, Chery, Geely and Dongfeng, have expressed interest in the Canadian market. Lucas Malinowski of Global Automakers of Canada says the government needs to be transparent about how it is dividing up the quota among Chinese companies.

GAC represents most automakers selling vehicles in Canada, including Asian and European manufacturers. Malinowski, GAC's president, says the federal government has a role to ensure a fair playing field for all automakers and that it should not be giving the Chinese auto industry a reduced tariff rate. He said China is on track to export more vehicles than are produced in all the car plants in the United States.

Chinese Companies Benefit From Credit System

In any other trade situation that would be viewed as dumping its excess capacity. In addition to the favorable tariff rates, Chinese companies could also benefit from the government's greenhouse gas credit system. Under the program, manufacturers producing vehicles that emit tailpipe emissions above the targets set by the federal government can buy offset credits from companies that are under the limit.

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The latest data from Environment Canada indicates the North American Big Three and Japan's Toyota and Honda had to buy credits from either Tesla or Lucid, two companies that do not have a manufacturing presence in Canada. So far Tesla, which has a manufacturing plant in Shanghai, has received the bulk of the EV quotas. It is also the biggest beneficiary of the GHG policy.

Kingston says Tesla has already earned hundreds of millions of dollars from selling greenhouse gas credits. Kingston said it is egregious that the framework would also apply to the new Chinese manufacturers moving in. He said a Chinese manufacturer will be able to take a sale away from a domestic company that builds here and employs Canadians, then turn around and sell that same company a credit for the pleasure of continuing to operate in Canada.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu has said the Chinese companies are currently preparing for their entry into the Canadian market by investing in charging infrastructure and building dealerships. In its 2026 federal budget, the Carney government also allocated nearly $600 million to add more than 55,000 public EV chargers under the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Under the guidelines, it is possible that EV companies, already subsidized by China's Communist government, could also be eligible for Canadian grants.

Lessons From European Job Losses In Auto Sector

Kingston says Canada needs to learn from the experiences of European nations who let in Chinese EVs. Europe lost 104,000 auto jobs over the past two years. Germany shed 44,000 jobs in the first six months of 2026. Consumers got access to cheaper vehicles, but the trade-offs may have been too high.

Kingston also discussed the need for a trade agreement with the United States rather than opening the door to China.