Final submissions continued Wednesday in Steven Galloway's defamation trial, where his accuser's lawyer argued UBC, not A.B., caused his firing and that she should not be held liable.

Final submissions continued Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver in the defamation trial brought by author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway.

A lawyer for the woman who accused Galloway of rape told the court that the university did not terminate him because of the sexual assault allegations. The woman is known as A.B. and cannot be named under a publication ban. Galloway alleges defamation against four women, including A.B. Arden Beddoes, the lawyer for A.B.

Also read Lawyer Demands Millions From UBC Prof Steven Galloway's Accuser for Defamation

, said the woman could not have foreseen the university's unprecedented move to announce Galloway's suspension and his subsequent firing. He said she shared her allegations with a relatively small group of people in November 2015. Beddoes told the court that a key part of the case is that our client did not do it, UBC did. That is the very base summary of what we are saying, he told the judge.

Justice Neena Sharma asked Beddoes whether Galloway's reputation would have been damaged if not for the rape allegation. But for her allegation, would his reputation have been damaged? Would he have been known internationally as a rapist? Sharma asked.

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Would any of this have happened? Beddoes replied that A.B. had tried to report her allegations to the right people and to start a process within the university, and what occurred afterwards was not foreseeable. The court heard this week that Galloway is seeking millions of dollars in damages for defamation from the woman and other defendants. The claims relate to allegations of rape and assault published between 2015 and 2018.

Defendants Accused of Publishing Rape Allegations

The defendants are accused of publishing the allegations on social media, relaying them in conversations and emails, and presenting them at an art exhibit in New York. Galloway's lawyers said this week that he also wants the court to make an explicit finding that the rape and assault allegations are false, beyond the usual presumption that an allegation is not true, should he win his defamation lawsuit.

Beddoes said his client did not seek national attention or publicity for her allegations. He told the court that if A.B. had wanted her allegations broadcast as far as possible, she would have held the art exhibit at the Vancouver Art Gallery, which he noted is a block away from the courthouse. The court heard that the letter outlining the reasons for Galloway's firing in 2018 is redacted in the court record because those reasons are unrelated to A.B.

's allegations. The judge asked Beddoes about the university's investigation, and even if she were to find it was triggered by the allegations, it then had a life of its own, most of which is not attributable to her. Correct, Beddoes replied.

University Conducted Unprecedented Investigation

He said the creative writing department had convened a meeting at a professor's home, that the university deputized a former student to canvass people for additional complaints, and had publicly announced Galloway's suspension in a way never done before or since. Our client could not foresee that UBC would behave in such an unprecedented fashion, he said.

Beddoes said the court should find that A.B. did not cause Galloway's termination, nor did she have any control over the university's public statements or the resulting media coverage. She did not get him fired. It was for different reasons, he said. Beddoes later told the court that the rape allegation played only a minimal role in Galloway's inability to write, prompting the judge to test him on the nature of a false rape allegation.

Is there anything worse, maybe murder and torture, than being falsely accused of rape, Sharma asked. Sharma also asked about people believing A.B.

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's rape allegations against Galloway within his own community, among people he considered family, including a fellow professor whom he called a mentor. Is that not emotionally devastating? Beddoes said it is a very serious allegation, and urged the judge to recall testimony from Galloway and his wife about the various harms they claim to have suffered. A lot of that related to these other factors that we are saying cannot be attributed to our client, Beddoes said.

A.B.

Lawyer Claims University Should Keep Details Confidential

's other lawyer, Sydney Gomez, told the judge later on Wednesday that UBC should have kept details confidential, and attention to the controversy was heightened by Galloway's own engagement with the media in 2018. A.B. , Gomez said, reported her allegations to UBC in November 2015, and she could not have foreseen that three years later the National Post and The Globe and Mail would be publicly addressing the allegations.

The court heard submissions this week about how any potential damages may be allocated among the defendants: A.B. , academics Mandi Gray and Glynnis Kirchmeier, and Dana Kagis, who has not participated in the trial. Gomez took the court through the so-called aggravating factors that may increase damages awarded, including the conduct of defendants during litigation.

Defendant Withdraws Defense of Justification Before Trial

She said A.B. did not attend the trial for health reasons, and she withdrew the defence of justification of her allegedly defamatory statements as true before trial. Sharma said withdrawing the defence of truth was a surprise and had come a month before trial in a matter that has been ongoing for eight years, and she noted the woman has not admitted the allegations are false.

Gomez said A.B. did not testify at the trial and repeat her allegations as true in court, and that her legal defence does not contend that they were true events, but simply the fact is, a report has been made that involved assaults to the university. Gomez later told the court that no specific loss related to Galloway's career could be attributed to A.B. Galloway appeared at B.C. Supreme Court with his wife Katie Wagner and writer Brad Cran.

The group was seen through a window as they left the courthouse with writer Brad Cran during a lunch break in the trial. The courthouse proceedings have drawn attention as the trial continues, with final submissions now being heard in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.