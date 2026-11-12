Kate Cayley and Jordan Tannahill win Governor General's Literary Awards

Toronto author Kate Cayley won the fiction prize for her debut novel Property, while playwright Jordan Tannahill took the drama award for his play Prince Faggot. The Canada Council for the Arts announced 14 English and French winners, each receiving $25,000.

Toronto author Kate Cayley and playwright Jordan Tannahill are among the winners of the 2026 Governor General's Literary Awards. The Canada Council for the Arts announced the 14 English and French winners on the morning of November 12, 2026, each receiving $25,000.

Kate Cayley Wins Fiction Prize

Cayley won the fiction prize for her debut novel Property, while Tannahill took the drama award for his play Prince Faggot. The awards are among Canada's oldest and most prestigious literary honours. Property follows characters living in Toronto's west end during a spring day as their lives become increasingly interconnected following a death. The novel was inspired by Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, which Cayley calls almost a rewriting of the classic stream-of-consciousness novel.

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She says she wanted to write a novel where readers feel the weight of ordinary interior life, with characters having the same thoughts over again and half-thinking about a fight with a partner and half-thinking about a grocery list. But readers hover above knowing something will happen to one of these people, and Cayley likes to think that when it does come, it is not quite what we expected. She began writing the novel in 2022 during a COVID-19 lockdown.

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The honour is the second of the week for Property, which also won the $20,000 Toronto Book Award, presented by the City of Toronto and the Toronto Public Library. Cayley calls it a very Toronto book and says it was inspired partly by a rat infestation in her house. Rats are a big part of this novel, said Cayley, who calls the city's west end home. She is also a poet and playwright.

Cayley says she feels incredibly lucky and grateful to be recognized by one of the country's oldest and most prestigious literary awards. These kinds of awards mean that you keep writing, she says. That you feel both supported in your writing, recognized by your peers, and also that the fact that it's monetary means that you can kind of just keep going. She also says the prize feels like finding yourself in one of your own daydreams.

Trina Moyles Takes Non-Fiction Award

The non-fiction winner is Trina Moyles for her memoir Black Bear: A Story of Siblinghood and Survival, in which she writes about her evolving attitudes toward the animal alongside her relationship with her late brother. The poetry award goes to Gillian Sze for An Orange, A Syllable. The French-to-English translation award was won by Katia Grubisic for Together by the Sea.

Kristy Jackson took home the young people's text award for Touching Grass, while Matthew Forsythe received the young people's illustrated books category for Aggie and the Ghost. There are separate French-language categories for francophone writing. Playwright Jordan Tannahill won the drama award for his play set in a future where Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is a gay man.

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Jordan Tannahill Wins Third GG Award

This is the third Governor General's Literary Award for the 38-year-old playwright, who also won the drama prize in 2014 and 2018 for plays Age of Minority and Botticelli in the Fire. Tannahill says winning another Governor General's Literary prize is a profound honour. I'm in a different place in my life now than when I won it back in 2018 or 2014, he says.

It sort of feels like it's a kind of really profound validation from my peers, from the theatre community, about what I'm up to at this moment in time in my writing. The play, Prince Faggot, was written in 2020 while Tannahill was living in London. It was initially inspired by a 2017 photograph of a young Prince George smiling with his hands resting on his face, which Tannahill says reminded him of pictures of himself as a child.

Tannahill says the photos were a jumping off point to meditate on this idea of queer childhood and give language to this, particularly at a time in which the very idea of this is such a kind of volatile, politically volatile discourse. The photos also led to a bold thought experiment that created a fictionalized narrative of the heir to the British throne identifying as a gay man that really resembled very much my own life and very much the struggle that I went through as a gay man, Tannahill says.

Tannahill Discusses Play Title Meaning

As for the play's title, Tannahill says it came to him very early in the creation process. He referred to its name as an invitation for an audience to consider their relationship with that word, he says. And I'm not offended if people say the title and I also understand if they don't, he says. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2026. Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press