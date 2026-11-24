Closing arguments begin in Steven Galloway's defamation lawsuit against A.B. and three others over 2015 rape allegations. His lawyer seeks $3 million to $4 million in damages.

The lawyer for author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway asked a B.C. Supreme Court judge to award his client millions in damages for defamation.

Lawyer Seeks Millions In Defamation Damages

Daniel Burnett made the request during closing arguments in Vancouver on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Burnett said general, aggravated and punitive damages should total between $3 million and $4 million. He asked the court to subtract 25 per cent from that range to account for several other defendants who already settled with Galloway. Galloway alleges defamation against a woman identified only as A.B. and three others.

Also read Galloway’s lawyers say he deserves one of Canada’s largest defamation awards

He says they spread rape allegations against him in 2015. The allegations were never proven in court, but they prompted his firing as a professor at the University of B.C. Burnett told the judge that A.B. started the rape allegations and then poured gasoline on them by encouraging others to spread the claims. He said A.B. knew she was going to cause massive wreckage to Galloway's reputation.

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Galloway is the author of the bestselling novel The Cellist of Sarajevo. The court heard that the allegations led to the loss of his writing career. He left B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at the trial on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Allegations Led To Galloway Job Loss

Burnett argued there was recklessness in knowingly spreading false allegations. He said that recklessness clearly establishes malice and opens the door to aggravated and punitive damages. He told the court the defamation caused massive harm to his client. The final submissions in the trial are scheduled through the week.

The proceedings come more than 10 years after the unproven allegations were first made against Galloway. The trial is being heard by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver. The case has drawn attention because of Galloway's previous role as a professor at the University of B.C. and his success as a novelist.

The Cellist of Sarajevo was a bestseller and brought him wide recognition before the allegations surfaced. A.B. and the three other defendants are accused of spreading the allegations in 2015. Galloway filed the defamation lawsuit against them, and several other defendants have already settled with him. That is why his lawyer asked the court to reduce the award range by 25 per cent.

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Judge To Decide On Massive Award

The closing arguments are expected to continue through the week. The judge will then decide whether to award damages and how much. Galloway's lawyer is asking for one of the largest defamation awards in recent Canadian history. The trial is taking place more than a decade after the allegations first emerged.

Galloway has maintained that the claims were false and that they destroyed his career. The court heard that he lost his job at the University of B.C. and his writing career. The case underscores the legal battle over reputational harm and the consequences of spreading unproven allegations. The judge's decision will be closely watched by both supporters of Galloway and advocates for sexual assault survivors. No date has been set for the ruling.