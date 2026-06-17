Austria Edges Jordan 3-1 in Thrilling World Cup Opener

Austria defeated Jordan 3-1 in a dramatic World Cup group stage match, featuring goals, VAR decisions, and historic milestones.

The Red-White-Red national team began its World Cup campaign with a win-hard-fought but valuable-against Jordan , marking its historic first-ever appearance at the World Cup . At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the match delivered plenty of entertainment, featuring goals, VAR incidents, and disallowed strikes.

The breakthrough came early thanks to a superb curling right-footed strike from Schmid, which left Jordanian goalkeeper Laila with no chance. Jordan, however, proved they were not mere participants by responding in the second half with an even more spectacular and historic goal. Olwan became the first Jordan national team player to score in a World Cup finals match. The move began with Al Rawabdeh winning possession in midfield, followed by Olwan's penetrating run.

Reaching the edge of the penalty area, he unleashed a stunning curling right-footed effort that kissed the inside of the post and found the net, leaving Austrian goalkeeper Schlager rooted to the spot. Austria's coach opted to rely on the experience of Arnautovic, introducing the striker to change the game's dynamic. By the 67th minute, the 1989-born forward had seemingly put Austria ahead, but VAR intervened, spotting a handball by Posch, which led to the goal being disallowed.

Undeterred, Arnautovic remained central to Austria's efforts, and the team eventually secured a 3-1 victory over a determined Jordan side. With this win, Austria joins Argentina at the top of Group J, having shown both resilience and quality in their opening match of the tournament





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