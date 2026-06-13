Australian Mom's Tattoo Fail: "Baby Brain" Leads to Misspelled Daughter's Name

An Australian influencer accidentally tattooed her daughter's name as "Arilie" instead of "Airlie," blaming postpartum exhaustion. The relatable mistake sparked a wave of similar parent confessions online.

Australia n mom and social media influencer Katie Benjamin , known online as @givingmumvibes, shared a relatable post-partum moment when she accidentally tattooed her daughter's name incorrectly.

The Perth-based mother of two, who documents her parenting journey online, intended to get a fine-line script tattoo of her toddler daughter Airlie's name on her forearm. However, she didn't notice that the final ink actually read "Arilie" until she was driving home after the session. Benjamin blamed the hilarious blunder on what she calls "trimester four" - the exhausting adjustment period after welcoming her second child, newborn son Reef.

In a TikTok video, she held up her forearm, exclaiming, "Guys, I just got my tattoos done, and I've just realised I spelled Airlie's name wrong… How did I not check the spelling before she did it?

" She explained that her brain wasn't operating at full capacity due to postpartum exhaustion. The tattoo fail sparked an outpouring of similar confessions from parents in the comment section, with many sharing their own stories of misspelled tattoos or errors, such as a partner with a misspelled name across his chest or an incorrect birth date in Roman numerals.

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive and humorous, with comments like "Right simple, change the kid's name" and "OMG hahahhaha this is iconic.

" Fortunately, the fix was relatively straightforward because the script font used had similar letters, allowing the tattoo artist to correct the typo seamlessly. Benjamin noted that a more drastic error, like a missing letter in bold font, might have required complete removal. She concluded by saying she believed she would have caught a major mistake.

The incident highlights how lettering tattoos, including names, account for about 32% of regretted tattoos, often due to spelling errors that can occur when clients are fatigued, nervous, or not fully attentive during long sessions. Benjamin's story underscores the challenges of "baby brain" and the importance of double-checking permanent ink, especially during the postpartum period. Her transparent sharing continues her pattern of discussing raw, relatable parenting moments, from IVF struggles to everyday mishaps, resonating with her audience.

Title: Australian Mom's Tattoo Fail: "Baby Brain" Leads to Misspelled Daughter's Name Description: An Australian influencer accidentally tattooed her daughter's name as "Arilie" instead of "Airlie," blaming postpartum exhaustion. The relatable mistake sparked a wave of similar parent confessions online. Category: Lifestyle Keywords: tattoo fail, baby brain, parenting, postpartum, influencer, misspelled tattoo, Australi





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Tattoo Fail Baby Brain Parenting Postpartum Influencer Misspelled Tattoo Australia Katie Benjamin @Givingmumvibes

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