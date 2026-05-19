Australian Farmer Finds Frog in Lettuce, His Housemates Don't Believe Him

A farmer in Esperance, Western Australia, found a live frog in a bag of lettuce he bought from a supermarket. His housemates didn't believe him, but they all had a laugh and played Crazy Frog for the frog as a send-off tune.

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Join HuffPost. MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — When Australian farmer Rhys Smoker announced he’d found a live frog in a bag of lettuce, his housemates didn’t believe him. Smoker had been preparing a steak and salad dinner on Saturday for the three people who share his house in Esperance in Western Australia state when he spotted the frog among the leaves inside the sealed plastic bag he’d bought from a supermarket, housemate Laura Jones said on Tuesday.

Taking the mick is a slang term for attempting to fool someone. Obviously there’s a little frog hiding out and, yeah, we all had a little laugh about it, Jones said. We thought we’d give him a wee send off tune as we played Crazy Frog for him, Le Pine told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Crazy Frog is a Swedish CGI-animated character and Eurodance musician.

Smoker and his partner Lilli Ashby had bought the lettuce at a Woolworths supermarket in Esperance the same day Greg was discovered. Woolworths said the frog in the salad was an isolated incident and there had been no other similar cases reported. Our teams are investigating this with our suppliers as a priority, a Woolworths statement said.

In this photo taken from video provided by Laura Jones, Billy Le Pine, Rhys Smoker and Lilli Ashby, a frog sits inside a salad bag in Esperance, Australia, on May 16, 2026. (Laura Jones, Billy Le Pine, Rhys Smoker and Lilli Ashby via AP). By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ou





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Corporate Consolidation Newsroom Closures Free Press Attacks Traditional Media Model Huffpost Australian Farmer Frog In Lettuce Housemates Crazy Frog Woolworths Supermarket Greg Investigation Suppliers Esperance Western Australia May 16 2026

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