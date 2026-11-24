Australia's Senate is set to pass a digital duty of care law requiring tech giants to prevent foreseeable online harms, with fines up to 5% of global revenue. The bill faces U.S. objections over censorship and opposition from the Liberal Party.

Australia is set to pass a digital duty of care law that could expose tech giants to multibillion-dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms.

Digital Duty of Care Bill

The Senate is likely to pass the bill on Wednesday, and the House of Representatives, where the government holds a majority, would pass it into law before Parliament rises for the year on Thursday. The legislation would require Big Tech to proactively reduce the risk of harm before it occurs. The Digital Duty of Care Bill would set minimum safety standards for online services, including games, apps and artificial intelligence chatbots.

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It would require them to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct. Communications Minister Anika Wells said, We can't cure the internet, but this is providing some basic safety standards and saying if you build it, you are responsible for its risks. The government had accepted amendments proposed by the minor Greens party to get the legislation through the Senate, where no party holds a majority.

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Greens leader David Shoebridge confirmed his party had agreed to support the amended bill. Shoebridge said in a statement, Today we are taking power back from a handful of billionaire-owned, largely U.S. corporations and giving it back to Australians who have been paying too high a price for their profits. The Greens' amendments include increasing maximum penalties for breaches from 109 million Australian dollars ($72 million) to 5% of a tech company's global revenue.

They would also give people a legal right to sue social media companies in Australian courts for harms suffered online. The bill would let social media users opt out of algorithms that send them content. It would empower Australia's online safety watchdog to remove apps and websites that fabricate naked images from genuine images of people.

US Warns Law Could Censor Speech

The bill would require protections for children against content that promotes eating disorders, hostile ideas about women, pornography, crime or dangerous stunts, or causes serious mental health distress. The United States warned that the legislation would lead to censorship of lawful speech. U.S. Ambassador to Australia David Brat said he had conveyed his government's objections to the amended legislation to Wells on Tuesday.

Brat said, Vaguely defined harms, backed by penalties of up to 5% of global revenue, will push platforms to censor lawful speech. Brat added, As Australia's largest foreign investor, the U.S. is concerned with regulations that impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors. The conservative opposition Liberal Party shares U.S. concerns that the bill empowers government ministers and the nation's online safety watchdog to judge what was harmful. Opposition lawmakers oppose the legislation.

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Senior opposition senator Sarah Henderson told reporters, This bill undermines both the online safety of Australians and our freedom of expression. The U.S. had submitted concerns in September to a parliamentary committee examining the draft law. U.S. concerns included how Australia would designate what constitutes foreseeable harm. Lisa Given, an information sciences expert at RMIT University in Melbourne, described the draft legislation as very good and largely in line with European laws.

Given said, It'll be very interesting to see what happens now globally. I've always been of the view that if countries can band together and put through similar legislation, collectively we have a better chance of actually pushing Big Tech to make real changes in terms of the design of their systems.