Maple Leafs Beat Canucks 4-2; Matthews Scores 11th of Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Pacific Coliseum, snapping a two-game losing streak. Auston Matthews scored his 11th goal of the season, while William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. Auston Matthews scored his 11th goal of the season to lead Toronto.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Maple Leafs. Toronto finished its four-game road trip with two wins and two losses. William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each contributed one goal and one assist for Toronto. Zack MacEwen also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2, snapping two-game skid

Toronto improved its record to eight wins, six losses, and two overtime defeats. The victory provided a much-needed boost after a challenging road stretch. Nylander opened the scoring just 83 seconds into the game. He retrieved a puck that deflected off Canucks defenceman Jamie Oleksiak and skated in alone.

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Nylander Opens Scoring Before Boeser Levels

Nylander lifted a backhand shot past Vancouver goaltender Leevi Merilainen. Vancouver tied the game about nine minutes later on the power play. Brock Boeser got behind the Toronto defence and received a long fly pass from defenceman Filip Hronek. He beat Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz to level the score.

Matthews restored Toronto's lead at 3:47 of the second period. He beat Merilainen on the short side after a clean back-and-forth pass with defenceman Darren Raddysh. The goal put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1. MacEwen was awarded Toronto's third goal after a complex sequence.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly shot the puck, which hit Merilainen's glove. The puck then struck the back of Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn before rolling into the net. That extended Toronto's lead to 3-1. In the third period, Max Sasson scored off a rebound from a Brendan Gallagher shot.

Maple Leafs Defense Holds Off Canucks Push

Sasson's goal drew Vancouver within one, making the game tense. However, the Maple Leafs defense held firm to preserve the lead and secure the two points. Merilainen made several key saves, including a notable stop on rookie Gavin McKenna during a power play. McKenna received a cross-ice pass from Jack Roslovic, but Merilainen got a pad on the shot.

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Vancouver center Jacob Quillan was inserted into the lineup after being recalled from Abbotsford. He replaced Filip Chytil, who was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating a shoulder injury in a loss to the San Jose Sharks. Quillan had been acquired by the Canucks on October 15 in a trade from Toronto. For the Maple Leafs, Roslovic earned an assist on Matthews's goal, extending his personal point streak to six games.

Roslovic recorded three goals and seven assists during this active stretch. The team has historically struggled in Vancouver, with just 28 wins in 86 games played there. Former Canuck defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup for Vancouver. Joshua played his first game of the season after suffering a core injury late last year.

Veterans Return As Pettersson Point Streak Ends

Tanev missed nine games due to an upper-body injury sustained on October 10 against Colorado. Teddy Blueger, who spent three seasons with the Canucks, played in his first game in Vancouver since signing a two-year contract with the Leafs. Elias Pettersson saw his six-game point streak end, having recorded two goals and five assists previously. The Canucks will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday to continue their season.