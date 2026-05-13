Austin Settles Wrongful Conviction Case, Pays $35 Million to Four Men and Family

The city of Austin has reached a tentative settlement with four men who were wrongly accused and wrongly convicted of the 1991 rape and murder of four teenage girls at a store where two of them worked. The city will pay $35 million to the men and the family of a fourth man. The settlement must still be approved by the city council.

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Join HuffPost. Michael Scott (seen above), Robert Springsteen, Forrest Welborn and Maurice Pierce had all insisted they were innocent of one of the city's most notorious crimes. The city of Austin will pay $35 million to three men and the family of a fourth who were wrongly accused of the 1991 rape and murder of four teenage girls at a store where two of them worked. The building was set on fire.

Details of the payments to the men and their families were not released. The settlement must still be approved by the city council at a later date. Discussions and negotiations are ongoing regarding police reforms that would help ensure that nothing like what occurred in this case ever happens again. Amy Ayers, 13; Eliza Thomas, 17; and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, ages 17 and 15, were bound, gagged and shot in the head.

Robert Eugene Brashers was determined in 2025 to be the sole killer





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Wrongful Conviction Austin I Can't Believe It's Yogurt Store Teenage Girls Murder DNA Evidence Police Reforms Wrongly Accused Wrongly Convicted Settlement City Council Robert Eugene Brashers

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