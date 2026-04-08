Auger-Aliassime Opens Clay-Court Season with Victory at Monte-Carlo Masters

Félix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian tennis star, defeats Marin Cilic in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, commencing his clay-court season with a strong performance.

April 08, 2026 at 12:41PM EDT MONACO — Canadian tennis sensation Félix Auger-Aliassime has commenced his clay-court campaign with a commanding performance, securing a victory over Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the second round of the prestigious Monte-Carlo Masters . The match, which took place on Wednesday, saw Auger-Aliassime, seeded sixth in the tournament, navigate a challenging first set before decisively taking control in the second.

The final scoreline reflected the Canadian’s dominance: 7-6 (4), 6-3, a testament to his focused strategy and skill on the clay surface. Auger-Aliassime’s ability to seize crucial moments was evident throughout the match. He broke Cilic early in the second set, establishing a significant lead at 3-1, capitalizing on a double fault from his opponent. The Canadian showcased his composure under pressure, saving a critical break point with a powerful ace, further solidifying his advantage and leading to a 5-2 score. He then sealed the win on match point, concluding the match after a brief rally, punctuated by Cilic’s shot going long, a testament to his strategic prowess.\The 25-year-old from Montreal, who received a bye in the first round of the tournament, has demonstrated consistent form this season. His win against Cilic elevates his season record to an impressive 16-6. This strong performance is consistent with the progress the tennis star has been making. Auger-Aliassime’s success earlier in the season is highlighted by his ninth career title win, which he achieved in February at Montpelier, France, a moment of triumph underscoring his development. Auger-Aliassime's journey through the Monte-Carlo Masters continues as he now prepares to face ninth seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the next round. The match-up promises to be a thrilling encounter, given the history between the two players. Auger-Aliassime’s recent form and past performances against Ruud make him a formidable contender in the tournament. \The upcoming match between Auger-Aliassime and Ruud is highly anticipated, and their history provides a captivating narrative. Auger-Aliassime holds a favorable 4-3 career record against Ruud, a testament to his ability to rise to the occasion against the Norwegian player. The dynamic between them adds another layer of intrigue. Notably, Auger-Aliassime has emerged victorious in their last three meetings, all occurring in 2024. These wins include notable victories on clay surfaces, specifically at the Madrid Masters and the Paris Olympics, underscoring his proficiency on this particular surface. This prior success gives Auger-Aliassime a psychological advantage heading into the match. The tennis community is keen to see how Auger-Aliassime performs against Ruud. His consistent performances show a developing player in the sport. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026. The next round will be a good test for the Canadian star and tennis fans eagerly await the outcome





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Félix Auger-Aliassime Tennis Monte-Carlo Masters Marin Cilic Clay Court Casper Ruud

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