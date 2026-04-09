Auger-Aliassime Advances to Monte-Carlo Masters Quarter-Finals After Ruud Retirement

Félix Auger-Aliassime secures a spot in the Monte-Carlo Masters quarter-finals after Casper Ruud's retirement. The Canadian player faces a tough challenge in the next round against Jannik Sinner.

Canadian tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime progressed to the quarter-finals of the prestigious Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday after his opponent, Casper Ruud of Norway, was forced to retire. The match was at a critical juncture when Ruud withdrew, with Auger-Aliassime leading 7-5, 2-2. Auger-Aliassime had just secured his service game, punctuated by his fourth ace of the match.

This walkover victory extends Auger-Aliassime's impressive record for the year to 17 wins and 6 losses, further solidifying his position as a rising force in the world of tennis. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Canadian, as he becomes the first from his nation to reach the quarter-finals of every ATP Masters tournament, a testament to his consistent performance and dedication to the sport. The victory is particularly sweet given the circumstances, and the young player will be looking to capitalize on this momentum as he continues his run in the tournament. He will have to step up against a tough opponent in the next round.\Looking ahead, Auger-Aliassime, seeded sixth in the clay-court tournament, faces a formidable challenge in the quarter-finals. He is set to play against Jannik Sinner, the second seed, who also advanced to the next round. Sinner, known for his dominance, had to overcome a setback in the form of a lost set, but ultimately prevailed over Czechia's Tomas Machac with a final score of 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3. Before this match, Sinner had an astonishing record of not dropping a set in his previous 18 Masters matches, a streak that encompassed titles in major tournaments like Paris, Indian Wells, and Miami. This highlights the caliber of the challenge that Auger-Aliassime faces. The rivalry between Auger-Aliassime and Sinner is a developing narrative within the tennis world. Their past encounters favor Sinner, who boasts a 4-2 head-to-head record against the Canadian player. All four of Sinner’s victories against Auger-Aliassime occurred in high-profile matches during the previous year. These include the final of the Paris Masters, the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters, and the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals, showcasing Sinner’s ability to perform under pressure. This history adds an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation to their upcoming quarter-final match, promising a compelling contest between two of the sport’s leading talents. The pressure is on Auger-Aliassime as he needs to prove he has what it takes to defeat such a strong competitor.\The context of the tournament and the recent form of both players sets the stage for a compelling quarter-final encounter. Auger-Aliassime’s improved form this year, combined with his historic achievement of reaching the quarter-finals of all Masters tournaments, suggests he is playing at the peak of his abilities. However, Sinner’s recent dominant streak and his track record against Auger-Aliassime demonstrate his capacity to perform under pressure. The match will provide a true test of Auger-Aliassime's ability to compete with the best in the sport, and to overcome a difficult opponent. For Sinner, it represents another opportunity to extend his dominance and add another title to his already impressive resume. The match is a must-watch for tennis fans, promising a high level of competition. The anticipation surrounding this match is high and a lot of viewers are eager to see who will be victorious and what strategies each player will utilize. The dynamics and the stakes are both very high, making the upcoming encounter a highly anticipated showdown. The match will also allow viewers to analyze the growth and trajectory of Auger-Aliassime's career





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Tennis Félix Auger-Aliassime Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Monte-Carlo Masters ATP

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