Auditor General Slams OC Transpo's Bus Scheduling: Outdated Data and Cost-Cutting Behind Route Changes

A scathing audit reveals OC Transpo's 'New Ways to Bus' overhaul relied on obsolete data and was chiefly motivated by cost reductions, leading to widespread inaccuracies in scheduled run times.

Ottawa's auditor general has released a scathing report into how OC Transpo is planning and scheduling its bus system, blasting "inaccurate run times " and saying last year's major bus route changes were based on outdated data.

The audit found that scheduled run times do not reflect actual travel times, in part because of delays launching the "New Ways to Bus" changes, which the audit said were primarily driven by a desire to cut costs.

"OC Transpo's run times were last holistically updated for implementation of New Ways to Bus, based on data collected in 2023," said the audit, released by auditor general Nathalie Gougeon's office on Thursday. "Due to delays in launching New Ways to Bus in April 2025, run times became inaccurate because of evolving traffic patterns throughout the city.

" She found that 29 per cent of select weekday routes had run times that were off by 10 per cent or more, and there weren't enough staff on hand to make adjustments to keep them accurate. While OC Transpo publicly sold the New Ways to Bus changes as a way to bring service in line with ridership patterns and the opening of O-Train Lines 2 and 4, the audit suggests they had a different motivation.

"While some service improvements were implemented in New Ways to Bus, interviews with management indicate that decisions were mainly driven by budget considerations," the audit said. "The redesign focused on achieving an annual bus operating cost reduction of approximately $10 million, equivalent to a reduction of 70,000 bus service hours annually.





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OC Transpo Auditor General Report Bus Scheduling New Ways To Bus Ottawa Transit Run Times Cost Cutting Service Redesign

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