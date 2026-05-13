Auditor General Reports AI Scribes Inaccurately Transcribe Conversations in Ontario

A new report from Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence highlights the significant errors and inaccuracies found in AI medical systems that transcribe conversations between doctors and patients.

Artificial intelligence note-taking tools intended for use by Ontario doctors provided incorrect and incomplete information or demonstrated hallucinations, and were not evaluated adequately, the province’s auditor general says in a new report.

The tools, intended for use by Ontario doctors, generated extensive errors in transcripts generated by 20 programs, the auditor found during a broader probe of artificial intelligence use across the provincial public service. These inaccuracies could potentially impact patient health outcomes, resulting in inadequate or harmful treatment plans. The systems are in use across the province, but the government has issued guidelines for doctors to manually review AI-generated notes to ensure their accuracy





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AI AI Scribes Healthcare Transcription Errors Inaccuracies

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