Audit Launched into Indigenous Languages Office Amidst Allegations and Criticism

The federal government has ordered a financial audit into the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages following anonymous complaints. Critics argue that the office, established to support Indigenous languages, has failed to make significant progress and has faced allegations of a toxic work environment. Despite spending $10 million on a conference, some question the office's effectiveness and decision-making.

The federal government has launched an investigation into the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages following anonymous allegations. Canadian Heritage, the department overseeing the office, has engaged an independent firm to conduct a special examination under the Indigenous Languages Act.

The review will assess the office's compliance with legislative standards, focusing on its financial transactions and activities. No timeline has been provided for the completion of the audit. The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages was established in 2020 as an arm's-length office, following the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Its mandate includes supporting Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming, revitalizing, maintaining, and strengthening their languages, promoting public awareness, and supporting research and innovation.

However, several sources, including former employees, have raised concerns about the office's effectiveness in achieving these goals. Critics argue that the office has failed to make significant progress in its five years of operation. Last year, the office spent $10 million on a four-day conference in Ottawa, which some argue was not the most effective use of resources.

Patricia Ningewance, an associate professor of Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, suggested that the conference could have been more successful if groups were gathered by shared languages to make tangible recommendations for preservation. She also questioned why no follow-up information was provided on the conference's outcomes. The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages has also faced allegations of a toxic work environment, with reports of bullying, uncompleted projects, and high staff turnover.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest that senior officials, including Commissioner Ronald Ignace, were notified of these issues but failed to address them effectively. The commissioner's office has acknowledged receiving three formal complaints of bullying, which were investigated and led to personnel changes.

However, sources allege that the toxic work environment continues to negatively impact the office's operations. The commissioner's office has spent approximately $10 million over two years to organize and host the WAVES 2025, a Global Indigenous Languages Summit, in August 2022. The conference featured cultural performances, keynote speeches, workshops, and panels. Despite initial advice to scale back the conference's budget, the final cost exceeded the initial estimate of $8.9 million.

The office maintains that the conference was a significant achievement in bringing together Indigenous language advocates from around the world.





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Indigenous Languages Office Of The Commissioner Audit Criticism Toxic Work Environment

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Federal government orders audit of Indigenous Languages Office after anonymous complaintsThe Canadian Heritage department has commissioned a third-party audit of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages following anonymous allegations. The office, established five years ago under the Indigenous Languages Act, faces scrutiny over its financial transactions and effectiveness. Critics, including former employees and academics, question the office's impact on preserving Indigenous languages, citing a costly $10-million conference as an example of misplaced spending.

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