Audit Finds OC Transpo's 'New Ways to Bus' Strategy Built on Outdated Data

A recent audit uncovered that OC Transpo's flagship bus improvement plan relied on five‑year‑old demographic and travel data, leading to inflated ridership forecasts and underestimated costs. The report calls for a comprehensive data refresh and revised modelling to align the strategy with current commuting trends and emerging mobility options.

An independent audit has revealed that the municipal transit authority's recently launched "New Ways to Bus" initiative was built on data that is no longer current, calling into question the credibility of the plan's projected benefits.

The review, conducted by a consulting firm specializing in transportation modelling, examined the data sources, assumptions and forecasting techniques that underpinned the program, which was introduced last year with the promise of reducing travel times, expanding service coverage and encouraging a shift away from private car use. The auditors found that key demographic figures - such as population growth rates, employment concentrations and commuter patterns - were drawn from studies that were more than five years old, despite significant changes in the city's socioeconomic landscape during that period.

Moreover, the analysis indicated that ridership estimates were inflated because the model failed to account for the recent increase in remote work arrangements and the impact of rising fuel prices on discretionary travel. As a result, the projected increase in bus patronage of 12 percent over the next three years appears overly optimistic.

The audit also highlighted methodological shortcomings in how the plan integrated emerging mobility options, such as micro‑mobility scooters and on‑demand ride‑sharing services, which have become prominent in the urban transport mix since the original data were collected. By not incorporating these alternatives, the "New Ways to Bus" framework may overlook opportunities for multimodal integration that could have enhanced its effectiveness.

In addition, the report pointed out that the financial modelling used to justify the anticipated cost savings was based on outdated fuel cost assumptions, leading to an underestimation of operational expenses. The auditors recommended that the transit authority undertake a comprehensive data refresh, incorporating the latest census figures, employment statistics and travel behaviour surveys, and that it recalibrate its forecasting models to reflect contemporary trends such as telecommuting, electric vehicle adoption and the popularity of flexible routing options.

In response to the findings, the head of OC Transpo acknowledged the need for a data update and pledged to commission a new round of research within the next quarter. The agency emphasized its commitment to transparency and stated that it would publicly release the revised projections once the updated analysis is complete.

City officials have expressed concern that the outdated assumptions could have led to misallocation of resources, potentially diverting funding from other priority projects such as the expansion of rapid‑transit corridors and the implementation of dedicated bus lanes. Public advocacy groups have welcomed the audit's revelations, calling for greater community involvement in the planning process and urging the transit authority to adopt a more robust, evidence‑based approach moving forward.

The situation underscores the broader challenge facing transit agencies worldwide: the necessity of continuously updating data inputs to ensure that strategic plans remain relevant in rapidly changing urban environments





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