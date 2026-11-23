A Don Toliver concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena was evacuated after an unknown irritant was released in the crowd, leaving more than 80 people assessed by medics and one taken to hospital.

More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a Don Toliver concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena after an unknown irritant was released in the crowd, authorities in the English city said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night, with police called around 10 p.m. local time to reports of people being affected by a substance. One person was taken to a hospital and more than 80 were assessed at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service. Some of those assessed reported eye and respiratory symptoms. The ambulance service said decontamination was being carried out at the venue as a precaution.

Also read 12,000 evacuated from Don Toliver concert in Manchester after unknown substance released

Police Declare Major Incident At Venue

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident, which allows different emergency services to coordinate their response. The substance was initially believed to be tear gas, though that has not been confirmed. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Concertgoer Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News he was in the standing area when he started coughing and his eyes became itchy.

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He said Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, but it was almost an hour later that an announcement said the show was over due to an unforeseen issue. Joey Howe, another concertgoer, told BBC Radio Manchester there was a horrible smell and people rushed out of the venue. He said people were coming through in wheelchairs, choking, and described the scene as really distressing.

Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said anyone who left the event and later became unwell should attend their local hospital. She said investigators will begin to fully understand what the substance was and how the incident came about. Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Arena History Sparks Anxiety Among Families

The arena opened in 2024 and is about 3.2 kilometres from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Tom Wells, a spokesman for Mayor Andy Burnham, said the incident was deeply worrying and that many families would understandably be anxious that morning. He urged people to let police conduct a full investigation.

Toliver is a Grammy Award-nominated trap and R&B rapper-singer who features on the soundtrack to the new Grand Theft Auto game. He is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday and Wembley Arena on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour. The incident remains under investigation, and no cause has been confirmed.