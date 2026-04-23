Attendance Crisis in High Schools: New Legislation Faces Criticism

A significant drop in high school attendance rates across the province is prompting a government response, but experts and parents question whether the new legislation, which ties attendance to grades, will effectively address the root causes of absenteeism.

The province is grappling with a significant decline in high school attendance rates, a trend exacerbated by the pandemic and raising concerns about academic success.

Currently, only 40% of high school students meet the benchmark of attending 90% of school days, a 20 percentage point drop since pre-pandemic levels. Grade 9 attendance stands at 45%, down from almost 70%, while Grade 12 students fare even worse, with only 33.3% meeting the standard compared to 48.7% in 2017-2018. This decline is directly linked to lower grades, reduced proficiency in core subjects, and a decreased likelihood of graduation.

The government has introduced new legislation that will make attendance a more significant factor in final grades, aiming to address the issue. However, critics argue this approach is insufficient, particularly for students facing complex barriers to attendance such as anxiety, disabilities, or challenging home situations. Scott Montgomery, a parent, exemplifies this concern. His daughter, diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, often reaches the school door but is unable to proceed, returning home instead.

Despite performing well when she does attend, the new legislation would likely categorize her as a truant. Experts agree that punitive measures alone are ineffective. Dr. David Smith, a professor of counselling psychology, emphasizes that chronic absenteeism is rarely a matter of motivation, but rather a symptom of underlying issues like mental health challenges, bullying, caregiving responsibilities, or transportation difficulties – all of which have worsened since the pandemic.

While incentivizing attendance may have some benefit, it must be coupled with comprehensive support systems to address these root causes. The legislation has been met with mixed reactions, with some parents like Stephanie McCaig believing it's a necessary correction to a pandemic-induced shift where regular attendance became perceived as optional, especially with the increased availability of online learning resources.

The rise of online learning during the pandemic has blurred the lines between needing to be physically present in school and accessing learning materials. Students now often have assignments and resources readily available on platforms like Google Classroom, diminishing the perceived urgency of attending class. McCaig worries this trend doesn't adequately prepare students for the expectations of the workplace.

However, she also acknowledges the need for more support for students facing genuine obstacles to attendance, arguing that the new legislation risks punishing students for systemic issues created by the pandemic. Researchers and counselors concur that simply tying grades to attendance won't solve the problem for most students. A holistic approach is needed, encompassing improved mental health services, safer school environments, support for students with caregiving responsibilities, and reliable transportation.

The focus must shift from punishment to addressing the underlying reasons why students are unable to attend school, ensuring all students have the opportunity to succeed





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