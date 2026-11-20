The ATP Tour announces a massive US$350 million compensation overhaul for men's tennis starting in 2028, boosting earnings for the top 250 players and introducing new structural reforms.

The ATP Tour officially unveiled a comprehensive new player compensation framework on Friday that is projected to deliver over US$350 million in total player payouts beginning in 2028. This strategic financial expansion aims to provide enhanced economic security for up to 250 male professionals competing on the global circuit. The announcement marks a significant shift in how the sport manages revenue distribution to its athletes.

One Vision Plan Boosts Earnings By 2028

Under the One Vision plan led by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, the financial landscape for men's tennis will change drastically over the next few years. The top 100 earners are projected to secure a minimum of US$1.1 million annually starting in 2028, representing a thirty-nine percent increase compared to 2025 levels. The financial floor rises to at least US$450,000 for the top 175 players, which is a forty-seven percent jump, and to US$250,000 for the top 250, reflecting a sixty-seven percent surge.

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A central pillar of this investment is a new package exceeding US$100 million introduced in 2028. This figure includes a US$50 million ATP Bonus Pool, a US$25 million year-end rankings bonus, and US$26 million allocated specifically for player pensions. When combined with on-site prize money and tournament profit-sharing agreements, the total compensation package surpasses US$350 million. Including Grand Slam prize money, the total projected value exceeds half a billion dollars.

New Mandatory Masters 1000 Bonus Structure

The annual ATP bonus pool will grow to US$50 million, more than doubling the current US$21.5 million allocation. These payments will be directed to players ranked in the top 30 entering each mandatory Masters 1000 event. The number one player becomes eligible for US$2 million per event under this new structure. The previous requirement of a five-event minimum participation has been removed to maximize player earnings.

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Consequently, athletes will now earn bonus money from the very first mandatory Masters 1000 event they compete in during the season. Gaudenzi emphasized that the costs of competing at the highest level are significant. The organization wants more players to have the financial support and certainty needed to invest in their teams, their preparation, and their long-term careers.

ATP Ventures and Doubles Revisions Held

Another major structural move involves ATP Ventures, which will unite the Tour's media, data, and central sponsorship rights for the first time. This consolidation aims to streamline commercial operations and potentially increase revenue streams. Meanwhile, a controversial proposal to limit doubles draws and drastically reduce prize money in that category has been put on hold.

An ATP statement confirmed that discussions on doubles reforms will continue. The organization has allowed time for further consultation before a final decision is made by the end of the year. The tour reiterated that doubles remains a core part of the ATP Tour and the review is focused on finding a model that secures its long-term future.

Regional Events and Middle East Security Concerns

Tournaments in Doha, Qatar, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, remain scheduled to take place in back-to-back weeks in February. This decision stands despite ongoing security concerns in the Middle East region. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi stated that a final decision on these events will be made six to eight weeks before the tournaments begin.

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The organization is mindful of past incidents, such as when former number one Daniil Medvedev was among the players and staff stranded in Dubai a year ago due to flight interruptions. Gaudenzi noted that while the tour does not control geopolitical issues, the safety of players and staff is a primary concern. Backup plans are currently being considered, including enlarging tournaments in Dallas and Acapulco, Mexico.

Saudi Arabia Masters Event Confirmed for 2028

The tour is also planning to hold a tenth Masters 1000 event in Saudi Arabia starting in 2028. The new tournament is scheduled for the massive Qiddiya City project being constructed 45 kilometres from downtown Riyadh. Gaudenzi highlighted the impressive infrastructure being built at the site, which will also host 2034 World Cup games, Formula 1 races, and golf events.

The chairman described the site visit as incredible and noted the substantial investment involved. He pointed out that the project represents a close to US$2 billion investment in infrastructure. This addition signals a continued expansion of the ATP calendar into new geographic markets while maintaining existing commitments in other regions.