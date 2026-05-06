Atlético Ottawa Stuns Toronto FC with 3-1 Victory in Canadian Championship

The reigning Canadian Premier League champions, Atlético Ottawa, defeated Toronto FC 3-1 in the 2026 Telus Canadian Championship, advancing to the quarterfinals and marking a historic upset. Ballou Tabla scored a hat-trick in the second half to lead Ottawa to victory, while Toronto FC fielded a younger lineup due to injuries. The win sets up a quarterfinal clash against the winner of FC Supra du Quebec vs. Woodbridge Strikers.

Atlético Ottawa , the reigning Canadian Premier League champions, pulled off a stunning upset on Tuesday night by defeating Toronto FC 3-1 in the 2026 Telus Canadian Championship , eliminating the MLS side from the competition.

The victory marks a historic moment for the CPL club, which will now advance to the quarterfinal stage to face the winner of the match between FC Supra du Quebec and Woodbridge Strikers in a two-leg home-and-away series scheduled for July. The Telus Canadian Championship is Canada’s premier domestic tournament, featuring 15 clubs from MLS, the Canadian Premier League, and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada, all vying for the prestigious Voyageurs Cup and a coveted spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the region’s elite club competition.

Atlético Ottawa’s second-half dominance was led by forward Ballou Tabla, who scored three unanswered goals to secure the win. Tabla first equalized in the 71st minute with a precise shot past TFC’s goaltender Luka Gavran. Just ten minutes later, he struck again on a breakaway to give Ottawa the lead. The hat-trick was completed in extra time when Tabla converted a penalty shot, sealing the victory for his team.

Toronto FC had taken an early lead in the 16th minute when Canadian forward DeAndre Kerr, assisted by Derrick Etienne Jr., slipped the ball past Ottawa’s goaltender Tristan Crampton for his first goal of the season. The match also served as an opportunity for TFC to test its younger players, with several regulars sidelined due to injuries.

The club signed Toronto FC II defenders Reid Fisher and Jackson Gilman, midfielders Antone Bossenberry and Fletcher Bank, and forward Jahmarie Nolan to short-term agreements, with all but Bank making the starting lineup. Toronto FC was aiming to add to its record eight Canadian Championship titles, but the last victory came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 edition, which was completed in June 2022. No CPL team has ever won the Voyageurs Cup, making Atlético Ottawa’s triumph even more significant. The Canadian Press first published this report on May 5, 2026





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