Atlético Ottawa beats Forge FC 3-2 to reach CPL final with 5-4 aggregate win

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored a hat trick as Atlético Ottawa defeated Forge FC 3-2 on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium, advancing 5-4 on aggregate to the Canadian Premier League final.

Atlético Ottawa defeated Forge FC 3-2 on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium, advancing 5-4 on aggregate to reach the Canadian Premier League final and keep its title defence alive.

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored a hat trick, including the winner in the dying moments of the leg 2 semifinal. The match was a thriller that saw the aggregate score swing back and forth. Ottawa will now look to capture back-to-back CPL championships. Ottawa opened the scoring in the 25th minute.

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Fleuriau Chateau Opens Scoring

Fleuriau Chateau found the back of the net with a left-footed finish to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The goal set the tone for a tense semifinal showdown between the Ontario rivals. Forge pushed back as the first half wore on, searching for a response before the break. Forge responded just before halftime, finding the equalizer off a corner kick.

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Hoce Massunda got on the end of the opportunity to bring the match level at 1-1 heading into the break. The goal shifted momentum and gave the hosts renewed energy in front of their home crowd. Ottawa still held the aggregate advantage at that point, but Forge had clawed its way back into the tie. Ottawa continued to create chances in the second half, but Forge managed to keep the match tied.

A crucial goal-line clearance denied the visitors and kept the score level. The hosts defended with desperation as Ottawa pressed for a go-ahead goal. The tension built with every passing minute as both sides understood the stakes of the semifinal. The breakthrough came in the 84th minute when Fleuriau Chateau rose for a flying header, putting Ottawa back in front at 2-1 and completing his brace.

Ottawa Goal Stands After Review

The goal was reviewed for a possible foul by Fleuriau Chateau, but ultimately stood. The review added suspense, but Ottawa's bench and travelling supporters could finally celebrate. It appeared Ottawa had done enough to secure its place in the final. Forge nearly found another equalizer late in the match but could not capitalize on a close-range opportunity.

The hosts kept pushing forward and eventually earned a penalty kick deep into stoppage time. Dan Nimick converted to make it 2-2 and briefly bring the aggregate score level. The home crowd erupted as Forge kept its hopes alive in the final moments. In the dying moments, Fleuriau Chateau completed his hat trick, restoring Ottawa's lead and sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory on the night and a 5-4 aggregate triumph.

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Defending Champions Advance To Final

The winner capped an individual performance that will be remembered in CPL playoff history. The result sends Ottawa through to the CPL final, where it will look to capture back-to-back championships. Atlético Ottawa will now prepare for the league final as defending champions. The club advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-2 win in the leg 2 match at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday.

The semifinal unfolded under the backdrop of Atlético Ottawa's involvement in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the club faced Nashville SC in round one earlier in the year on Feb. 17 in Hamilton. Ottawa's Ralph Khoury appeared in that Champions Cup match, and the club's 2026 campaign now continues with a chance to add another CPL title. The CPL final will be Ottawa's opportunity to secure back-to-back championships.

Hat Trick Defines Semifinal Thriller

Fleuriau Chateau's hat trick will be the defining story of the semifinal, with goals in the 25th minute, the 84th minute and the dying moments of the match. Forge FC pushed the tie to the brink, equalizing through Massunda before halftime and pulling level on aggregate through Nimick's stoppage-time penalty. But Ottawa found the final answer and advanced to the championship match.