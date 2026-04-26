Atlanta United Ends Toronto FC’s Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Victory

Atlanta United defeated Toronto FC 2-1 at BMO Field, ending the Reds’ seven-game unbeaten streak and 13-game home unbeaten run. Despite dominating possession, Toronto struggled to convert opportunities, while Atlanta capitalized on set pieces and a well-worked goal. Injuries continue to plague the Toronto FC squad.

Toronto FC suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field, bringing an end to a remarkable run of form for the Canadian side.

The match, played under challenging conditions with cold temperatures and persistent rain, saw Atlanta secure only their second victory of the season, while simultaneously halting Toronto’s impressive seven-game unbeaten streak and a 13-game home unbeaten run. The result leaves Toronto with a record of three wins, three losses, and four draws, a mixed bag of results that reflects their inconsistency this season.

Atlanta, on the other hand, now have two wins to their name, alongside seven losses and a single draw, indicating a season of struggle for the Georgia-based club. Despite dominating possession with a significant 68% to 32% advantage, Toronto FC struggled to translate their control into tangible scoring opportunities, managing only two shots on target throughout the entire match. The game’s narrative unfolded with a series of near misses and controversial decisions.

Early in the first half, Cayman Togashi of Atlanta United thought he had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the goal was swiftly disallowed after a video review revealed he was offside when receiving the pass. Atlanta finally broke the deadlock shortly after halftime, in the 48th minute, through a well-placed free kick from Alexey Miranchuk.

The goal, however, was met with frustration from the Toronto side, who questioned the legitimacy of the foul that led to the set piece. Toronto responded with increased urgency, Josh Sargent coming close to equalizing with a diving header, but his attempt narrowly missed the target. Further opportunities arose from set pieces, with Alonso Coello’s free kick and Zane Moniouis’s header both posing threats to the Atlanta goal, but ultimately being thwarted by the vigilant Atlanta goalkeeper, Lucas Hoyos.

Atlanta extended their lead in the 67th minute with a composed finish from Tristan Muyumba, capitalizing on a well-orchestrated passing sequence within the Toronto defensive third. The goal, assisted by Fafa Picault and Cooper Sanchez, appeared to put the game beyond Toronto’s reach.

However, the Reds refused to surrender, and Emilio Aristizabal ignited a glimmer of hope in the 71st minute, heading home a precise cross from Kobe Franklin, with an assist also credited to Alonso Coello, to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Toronto continued to press for an equalizer, Malik Henry’s late shot narrowly missing the Atlanta goalpost.

A potential lifeline appeared in the 85th minute when Jules-Anthony Vilsaint found the back of the net, but the goal was quickly ruled out for offside, dashing Toronto’s hopes of salvaging a draw. The match was further compounded by Toronto’s ongoing injury woes, with defender Matheus Pereira recently undergoing surgery for a chronic groin condition, sidelining him for an estimated 10-12 weeks.

A lengthy list of unavailable players, including Theo Corbeanu, Nicksoen Gomis, Richie Laryea, Djordje Mihailovic, Henry Wingo, and Deandre Kerr, further depleted Toronto’s squad. Adding to the team’s challenges, centre back Walker Zimmerman was absent due to the impending birth of his third child.

The combination of injuries, controversial refereeing decisions, and a clinical performance from Atlanta ultimately proved too much for Toronto FC to overcome, marking a disappointing end to their impressive run of form and highlighting the challenges they face as they navigate a demanding MLS season. The team will need to regroup and address their injury concerns if they hope to regain their momentum and compete for a playoff spot





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