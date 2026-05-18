Atlanta Braves Activate Ronald Acuña Jr. After Laying Him Out Since May With Hamstring Injury

The Atlanta Braves activated Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins, clearing the way for the right fielder to return after being sidelined since May 2 with a strained left hamstring. He is batting .252 with two homers, nine RBIs, 17 runs, and a team-high seven steals.

The Atlanta Braves activated Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins, clearing the way for the right fielder to return after being sidelined since May 2 with a strained left hamstring ...

The five-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is batting .252 with two homers, nine RBIs, 17 runs, and a team-high seven steals... The Braves also placed infielder Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 16, with a strained right forearm





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baseball Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Hamstring Injury Activation Series Opener Tennis-Player News Left Hamstring Team-High Seven Steals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corporate Consolidation, Newsroom Shuts Down, and Attacks on Free Press. Surge in Black Voter Turnout Proposed.The news text discusses the declining traditional media model, the impact of consolidation on newsrooms, and the growing opposition to a free press. It also mentions a potential surge in Black voter turnout following a Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais that could benefit former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in her Democratic primary. Additionally, the text discusses the strategies Democrats have employed to respond to the VRA decision and the GOP's gerrymandering efforts.

Read more »

Las Vegas Aces Overcome Last-Second Clutch Shooting by Angel Reese to Hand First Loss to Atlanta DreamThe defending WNBA champions saw Angel Reese struggle offensively while their coach and star point guard A’ja Wilson collected career milestone points. Las Vegas struggled defensively but faced critical circumstances only to see a runner-up performance. Read the entire article here.

Read more »

Ottawa Charge staying confident ahead of must-win Game 3 on home iceThe Walter Cup final is headed to the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday night as the Ottawa Charge battle the Montreal Victoire in a must-win Game 3.

Read more »

Trump U.S. Attorney Pick Darin Smith Accused Of Misconduct Ahead Of Senate VoteFederal judges tossed charges against nine criminal defendants over Smith’s 'deeply concerning' efforts to taint the jury as acting U.S. attorney.

Read more »