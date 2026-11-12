AtkinsRealis ATRL-T Partners with TUNAS for Turkey Nuclear Expansion Study

AtkinsRealis ATRL-T and Turkish state firm TUNAS signed a feasibility pact for a multi-unit nuclear project. The study targets completion by late 2027 to support Ankara's goal of 10 GW capacity by 2040.

AtkinsRealis ATRL-T announced a strategic agreement with the Turkish state-owned nuclear energy corporation TUNAS on Thursday to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the expansion of Turkey's nuclear power infrastructure. This partnership aims to evaluate the potential for a multi-unit nuclear project that would significantly increase the nation's energy generation capabilities beyond its current operational limits.

Strategic Feasibility Study Details

The core purpose of this agreement involves a detailed engineering and design assessment to be finalized by the end of 2027. AtkinsRealis ATRL-T will perform front-end engineering and design (FEED) work to determine the viability of new nuclear facilities. The study is expected to cover a potential multi-unit nuclear project, providing the technical foundation necessary for future investment decisions.

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Joe St. Julian, the president of nuclear at AtkinsRealis, revealed that discussions are currently focused on a six-unit plan for a 4.5-gigawatt plant. This specific configuration would serve as a major component of Turkey's long-term energy strategy. The engineering design study associated with this plan is scheduled for completion by 2028, paving the way for a final investment decision by stakeholders.

Stakeholder Positions and Financing

The agreement was formally signed by AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit held in the southern Turkish province of Antalya. This timing highlights the intersection of nuclear development with broader international climate goals. Turkey has simultaneously engaged in talks with multiple global powers, including Canada, South Korea, Russia, Japan, and China, to secure partnerships for these new facilities.

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Ankara has already signed memorandums of understanding with both Canada and South Korea to facilitate nuclear cooperation. Financing and cost structures remain critical factors in these negotiations, influencing which international partners may ultimately be selected. Joe St. Julian confirmed that a roadmap for financing the project has been agreed upon, addressing one of the primary hurdles in large-scale nuclear development.

Impact on National Energy Goals

Turkey is seeking to expand its nuclear program beyond the existing 4.8-gigawatt Akkuyu plant, which is currently under construction by Russia's Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin. The Akkuyu project, representing Turkey's first nuclear power plant, has experienced repeated delays. Rosatom now expects the first reactor to achieve its first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the end of this year.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar unveiled the country's national energy plan last week, stating that Ankara aims to raise its total nuclear capacity to 10 GW by 2040. He projected that nuclear power would meet 11 per cent of the nation's electricity demand by that time. The expansion into new sites, such as the Black Sea province of Sinop and the northwestern Thrace region, is essential to achieving these targets.

Future Timeline and Decision Points

The identification of Sinop and Thrace as potential locations for new plants marks a geographic diversification of Turkey's nuclear strategy. Minister Bayraktar described 2027 as a critical decision year for the plans in Sinop or Thrace, aligning with the completion timeline of the AtkinsRealis ATRL-T study. This period will determine whether the feasibility study translates into active construction projects.

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The completion of the FEED work by the end of 2027 will provide the necessary data for these high-stakes decisions. With the Akkuyu plant still ramping up operations, the success of this new feasibility study will dictate Turkey's ability to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on imported fuels in the coming decades.