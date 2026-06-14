Athletics Stun Rockies with Sixth-Inning Rally for Fourth Straight Comeback Win

The Oakland Athletics rallied for their fourth consecutive comeback victory, defeating the Colorado Rockies 7-5 in a seesaw contest at Las Vegas Ballpark. Pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom's go-ahead double in the sixth inning broke a tie, and the A's bullpen secured the win.

In a dramatic contest at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Oakland Athletics engineered their fourth consecutive comeback victory , overcoming the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 7-5 on Saturday evening.

The game was characterized by a series of momentum shifts, with the Athletics ultimately prevailing thanks to key hits in the sixth inning that propelled them ahead for good. The win brings the A's record to an even 35-35, while the Rockies' struggles continue, deepening their position with the worst record in Major League Baseball at 26-45. The pivotal sixth inning proved decisive.

After Alika Williams tied the contest with a single that scored Zack Gelof, pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom delivered the crucial blow, stroking a double to left field that plated Williams and gave the Athletics a lead they would not relinquish. The inning continued as two walks loaded the bases, and another pinch-hitter, Carlos Cortes, was hit by a pitch from Colorado reliever Jake Bird, forcing home another run to extend the advantage to 7-5.

The A's bullpen held firm from there, with Jose Suarez pitching 1.2 innings of relief to earn the win and Elvis Alvarado closing out the ninth with a perfect inning, striking out two for his second save. Earlier in the game, the teams traded leads. Jacob Wilson's two-run single in the first inning put the Athletics on top early.

Colorado chipped away, with Brett Sullivan launching a solo homer to lead off the third and Troy Johnston driving in a run with a single in the fourth to knot the score. Gelof responded in the bottom of the fourth, crushing a two-run homer to restore Oakland's lead, but the Rockies battled back again in the fifth.

A sacrifice fly by Sullivan, a run scored on a passed ball, and an RBI double by TJ Rumfield gave Colorado a temporary 5-4 lead. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was charged with six runs on ten hits over 5.2 innings, taking the loss to fall to 1-7. For the Athletics, rookie Joey Estes, recalled from Triple-A earlier in the week, made his first major league start of the season, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings.

The team has now utilized ten different starting pitchers across their last eighteen games, reflecting the challenges of their pitching staff. The series concludes on Sunday with a matchup between Colorado right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and Oakland left-hander Jeffrey Springs. This game also marks another step in the Athletics' transition toward Las Vegas, as they play this week at the city's Ballpark, the future site of their proposed new stadium slated for 2028





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Athletics Rockies Baseball Comeback Victory Las Vegas Tyler Soderstrom Alika Williams Zack Gelof

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