Athletics Rally for 4-3 Victory Over Brewers

The Athletics' Carlos Cortes and Lawrence Butler hit towering home runs in the seventh inning to rally the team to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Athletics ' Lawrence Butler gestures to Athletics third base coach Bobby Crosby as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers , Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Cortes and Lawrence Butler hit towering home runs in the seventh inning to rally the Athletics to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night and win the series. The A's took two of three at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate. They are playing this week before their future fans as a stadium is scheduled to open on the Strip in 2028.

The A’s had already set the franchise record for a three-game series with 12 homers before this game and then added three more. That included one from Alika Williams, who had his first career home run with a solo shot in the sixth.

Then in the seventh, Cortes hit a 461-foot solo shot to right-center field and Butler followed two batters later with a two-run homer that traveled 463 feet to center. Both came off Chad Patrick (3-3). Five A's relievers shut out the Brewers over the final five innings, with Scott Barlow (2-0) getting the win and Elvis Alvarado his first save. Milwaukee starter Brandon Sproat allowed four hits and a run over six innings and exited with a 3-1 lead.

Gary Sanchez smashed a 466-foot solo home run in the second inning for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio also homered for a 3-0 lead. The Athletics' Nick Kurtz's three-game homer streak ended, but Zack Gelof extended his hitting streak to 15 games. A's designated hitter Brent Rooker did not play for the second game in a row because of knee soreness.

Manager Mark Kotsay said a more thorough evaluation will be made during the club's off day Thursday. Rooker, a two-time All-Star who has hit 30-plus home runs the past three seasons, is hitting .200 with 10 homers. Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (7-2, 1.50 ERA) faces the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Friday. __





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Athletics Brewers Carlos Cortes Lawrence Butler Home Run Victory Series Record Home Run Streak Hitting Streak Knee Soreness All-Star Home Run Relief Pitcher Starter Hitter Designated Hitter Manager Evaluation Club Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run Home Run

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