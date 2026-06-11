Athletes Aiming for Success with Team Wales in Glasgow for the 23rd Commonwealth Games

Athletes from 74 countries and territories are preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Team Wales is hoping to perform well with Ruby Evans, Matt Richards, and Funmi Oduwaiye aiming for success.

Artistic gymnast Ruby Evans , swimmer Matt Richards , and para-athlete Funmi Oduwaiye are aiming for success with Team Wales in Glasgow for the 23rd Commonwealth Games .

The sports include athletics and Para-athletics, swimming and Para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and Para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and Para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and Para-bowls, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball. Matt Richards aims to complete the set of golds at the Commonwealth Games, while Ruby Evans is excited to compete for her home country. Funmi Oduwaiye is looking forward to making her Commonwealth debut.

Owain Harris-Allan won a bronze medal on his Commonwealth debut in 2022, and Ross Owen is hoping to compete in his third Commonwealth Games in lawn bowls this summer





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Commonwealth Games Team Wales Glasgow Ruby Evans Matt Richards Funmi Oduwaiye Athletics Para-Athletics Swimming Para-Swimming Artistic Gymnastics Track Cycling Para-Track Cycling Netball Weightlifting Para-Powerlifting Boxing Judo Bowls Para-Bowls 3X3 Basketball 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball

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