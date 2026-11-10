Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Sues B.C., Ottawa and BC Hydro Over Peace River Dams

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation alleges Treaty 8 rights violations over Peace River dams, including Site C, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Nov. 5.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN), based in Alberta, has filed a lawsuit against the Province of British Columbia, the federal government of Canada, and BC Hydro. The nation alleges violations of its Treaty 8 rights linked to several hydroelectric dams on the Peace River, including the Site C Dam, which is now known as the John Horgan Dam. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 5 in B.C. Supreme Court.

In the filing, the nation argues that the province and BC Hydro built these hydroelectric projects without regard for the rights, culture and way of life of the ACFN, including the exercise of its Treaty Rights. The case has not been decided in court, and the province has not yet filed a response to the claim.

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Treaty 8 Rights and the Peace River Dam Projects

The ACFN signed Treaty 8 in 1899. The nation says the agreement guaranteed protection for the Chipewyan way of life in exchange for allowing settlement and development in its territories. According to the nation, that guarantee has not been honored as the province built dams along the river.

The projects named in the lawsuit include the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, completed in 1967, the Peace Canyon Dam, completed in 1980, and the Site C Dam, finished in 2024. The ACFN contends that the province failed to consult the nation on the impacts of these dams on the Peace River Delta. The nation also says BC Hydro did not address downstream impacts during hearings related to the earlier dams.

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The nation further states that BC Hydro did not include the delta area in the environmental assessment area for Site C. According to the lawsuit, BC Hydro claimed there would be no detectable effects from Site C. The ACFN disputes that finding as part of its claim.

Impacts on Hunting, Cultural Sites and River Ecology

The ACFN blames the dams for altering the natural flow and seasonal timing of the Peace River. The nation also says the dams have affected water quality and disrupted the area's natural ecology, which in turn affects fish, wildlife and vegetation.

According to the court filing, the nation says these changes affect its treaty rights by destroying and taking away access to key hunting and trapping territory. The filing also states that the dams restrict access to traditional cultural sites, interfere with the application of traditional laws, and harm the nation's traditional way of life.

The province has not publicly answered these allegations in court. The Ministry of Attorney General of British Columbia declined to comment on the case, saying the government is in 'caretaker mode' following the Oct. 24 provincial election. The incoming government is not due to be sworn in until Nov. 20.

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Relief Sought and Next Steps in the Court Process

The ACFN is seeking a series of injunctions, most of them tied to the operation of the Site C Dam. One requested order would prevent the continuation or repetition of negligence in relation to Site C. The nation is also asking for compensation for damages and what it calls disgorgement of royalties from all of the hydroelectric projects named in the lawsuit.

British Columbia is also in the early stages of 'information-gathering' on another potential dam on the Peace River, known as Site E, located near the Alberta border. The nation's lawsuit concerns the existing dams, but the Site E review shows that the province is still moving forward with new river projects.

Named defendants have 21 days to reply from the date each is served with the claim. Until that process is complete and the courts rule, none of the claims in the lawsuit have been decided.