Atco Warns of Carbon Monoxide Risks During Awareness Week

Atco utility provider highlights carbon monoxide dangers as temperatures drop. The company urges residents to test alarms and inspect appliances to prevent poisoning incidents common in colder months.

Atco has issued a critical safety reminder regarding the hidden dangers of carbon monoxide as cooler weather settles across the region. The Alberta -based utility provider recently promoted Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week to educate the public on the risks associated with toxic gas exposure during winter months.

Atco Statistics on Fatal Incidents

Atco stated in a media release that it responds to approximately 3,000 carbon monoxide-related incidents every single year. The utility company also highlighted a broader national tragedy, noting that about 300 people across Canada die annually from carbon monoxide poisoning. These statistics underscore the urgent need for heightened vigilance among homeowners and tenants alike.

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Mechanism of Gas Production and Sources

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless toxic gas produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as natural gas, propane, wood, coal, gasoline, and oil. It forms when there is not enough oxygen available for fuel to burn completely. The gas can be generated by natural-gas appliances including furnaces, hot-water heaters, clothes dryers, cooking ranges, and both gas-fired and wood-burning fireplaces.

Expert Advice from Leo Pisarevski

Leo Pisarevski, a service distribution operator with Atco, emphasized that Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week serves as a vital reminder for people to test their carbon monoxide alarms regularly. He advised residents to have their appliances inspected by a qualified technician to ensure safe operation. Pisarevski told CTV News Edmonton last week that carbon monoxide can be created by improperly burning natural gas appliances or coming from blocked or damaged vents. He also noted that cracked or collapsed heat exchangers are another significant source of danger.

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Vehicle Safety and Garage Precautions

Pisarevski identified vehicles left running in garages as another common source of carbon monoxide during the colder months. He stressed the importance of pulling the vehicle right out of the garage, closing the garage door behind themselves, and then letting it warm up outside. Many people mistakenly believe it is enough to just open the garage door up and let it warm up inside, but Pisarevski warned that with a good gust of wind, that carbon dioxide can come into the house.

Symptoms and Emergency Response Procedures

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, fatigue, weakness, loss of muscle control, watering and burning eyes, and nausea and vomiting. Pisarevski said anyone who suspects a carbon monoxide problem should leave the home immediately and contact Atco or call 9-1-1. This guidance comes with files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell, reinforcing the seriousness of the issue.