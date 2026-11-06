Atco reports $83M Q3 profit as Emera deal to acquire Canadian Utilities advances

Atco Ltd. reported third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $83 million, down from $85 million a year earlier, as Emera Inc. moves to acquire Canadian Utilities Ltd. and Atco.

Atco Ltd. reported third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $83 million, down from $85 million in the same quarter last year. The Calgary-based company said the profit amounted to 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Atco Reports Adjusted Earnings Amid Emera Deal

On an adjusted basis, Atco said it earned $1.00 per share in its latest quarter, up from 92 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025. The results come as Atco faces a major corporate transformation. Last month, Emera Inc. signed a deal that will see it acquire Canadian Utilities Ltd. and Atco, which owns a controlling stake in Canadian Utilities.

Also read Ottawa man Bob McDougall makes 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services

As part of the transaction, Atco's industrial services business will be spun out as a new public company to its existing shareholders. The new company will be led by Atco CEO Nancy Southern. Atco said the spun-out company will focus on housing, defence and other investments, including ports and retail energy. The deal marks a significant shift for Atco, a company long associated with utilities and industrial operations across Western Canada.

Advertisement

Canadian Utilities has been a core holding for Atco, and the acquisition by Emera would reshape the ownership of those assets. Atco's third-quarter profit decline was modest, with the company still posting strong adjusted earnings growth. The adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 topped the 92 cents reported in the same period last year. Nancy Southern remains a central figure in the transition.

She has led Atco as CEO and will now head the new public company created from the industrial services spin-out. The new entity's focus on housing, defence, ports and retail energy signals a strategic pivot toward sectors seen as having long-term growth potential. Housing and defence have drawn increased investment interest in Canada, while ports and retail energy remain key infrastructure areas. Atco shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ACO.

Emera Acquisition Details and Ownership Structure

X. The company's financial results are reported in Canadian dollars. The Emera deal, announced last month, would see Emera acquire both Canadian Utilities and Atco. Because Atco owns a controlling stake in Canadian Utilities, the transaction involves multiple layers of ownership. Shareholders of Atco will receive shares in the new spun-out industrial services company.

That company will be separate from the utilities operations that Emera is acquiring. The spin-out is designed to preserve value for existing Atco shareholders while allowing Emera to take over the utility-focused businesses. The new company will be publicly traded and led by Southern. Atco's third-quarter results reflect the company's performance before the completion of the Emera deal.

The profit attributable to shareholders of $83 million compares with $85 million in the prior-year quarter. Diluted earnings per share came in at 73 cents, down from 75 cents a year ago. The adjusted figure of $1.00 per share excludes certain items and presents a clearer view of ongoing operations. The quarter ended Sept. 30.

Advertisement

Atco reported the results in Calgary, where the company is headquartered. The Emera transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Once completed, it will mark one of the largest utility acquisitions in recent Canadian history. Atco's industrial services business, which will become a standalone public company, will pursue opportunities in housing, defence, ports and retail energy.

Nancy Southern Leads New Industrial Services Entity

Southern will lead that effort as CEO. The new company's strategy suggests a focus on sectors that align with broader economic trends, including increased defence spending and demand for housing and energy infrastructure. For now, Atco continues to operate its existing businesses while the Emera deal moves through the approval process. The third-quarter results provide a snapshot of the company's financial position ahead of the anticipated separation.

Investors will watch for further details on the timing of the spin-out and the completion of the Emera acquisition. Atco has not provided a specific closing date for the transaction. The company's shares trade under the ticker ACO. X on the TSX.

Atco remains a prominent player in Canada's utility and industrial sectors, with operations spanning several provinces. The profit decline year over year was relatively small, and the adjusted earnings increase suggests underlying performance remains solid. The Emera deal, however, represents a more fundamental change in Atco's corporate structure. Southern's continued leadership of the spun-out company indicates continuity for the industrial services business.

Her role as CEO of the new entity will be closely watched by investors and industry observers.