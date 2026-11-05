Five Pedestrians Struck in GTA Since Thursday Night Including Critical Case in Toronto

At least five pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area since Thursday night, including a 79-year-old man in critical condition. The surge in collisions follows the recent end of Daylight Saving Time, a period Toronto Police note typically sees an increase in accidents.

A 79-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a driver in the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday morning. This incident is the latest in a series of at least five pedestrian collisions that have occurred in the region since Thursday night.

The elderly victim was hit in the area of O'Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirmed that the driver remained at the scene following the collision. The man was subsequently rushed to a trauma centre where he is currently in life-threatening condition. This tragic event occurred just 30 minutes after another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Also read Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Recent Pedestrian Collisions in Toronto Region

That incident took place near McLaughlin Road and Derrydale Drive. The individual involved in that collision sustained serious injuries but is not considered to be in a life-threatening state. Prior to these Thursday morning incidents, there were three separate collisions involving pedestrians in Toronto on Wednesday night. These earlier events highlight a concerning pattern of accidents over a short period.

Advertisement

One of the Wednesday night collisions occurred near Bathurst Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket at around 6 p.m. Unfortunately, this incident resulted in a fatality, marking the most severe outcome among the recent accidents. Another Wednesday evening collision happened near Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West in Etobicoke at approximately 7 p.m. A pedestrian was injured in this crash and sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third collision on Wednesday night occurred near Gordon Baker Road and Finch Avenue East in North York at around 7:30 p.m. Like the Etobicoke incident, this event resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries for the pedestrian involved. The recent rash of collisions involving pedestrians coincides with the end of Daylight Saving Time. The clocks were rolled back by one hour just days ago, leading to darker evenings during the initial return to normal schedules.

Police Warn of Increased Risks After Clocks Roll Back

Toronto Police have previously noted that they typically see an uptick in collisions during the month following the clocks rolling back. The change in lighting conditions can significantly impact driver visibility and pedestrian safety. Investigators are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding each of the five incidents. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise increased caution during evening hours due to reduced visibility and potential driver fatigue.

The community has been left shaken by the rapid succession of these accidents. Families and friends of the victims are awaiting further updates regarding the conditions of those hospitalized. This series of events serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety during the transition periods of the year. Drivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant and reduce speed in residential areas during the darker evening hours.