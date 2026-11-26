An explosion and fire at Bangchak Corp.'s oil refinery in eastern Bangkok injured at least seven people, four critically, and prompted evacuations before the blaze was extinguished.

An explosion and fire at a major oil facility in eastern Bangkok on Thursday injured at least seven people, four of them critically, and forced nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.

The Erawan Medical Centre in Bangkok reported that four of the injured were in critical condition. A mobile phone alert sent to residents in the Thai capital said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area. Video posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the site in the eastern neighbourhood of Bangkok. The Bangkok city authority reported less than an hour later that the ensuing fire had been put out.

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Bangchak Refinery Fire Under Investigation

Bangchak Corp., which owns the refining and storage facility, confirmed the fire in a Facebook post and said the cause was still being investigated. The company has not released further details about what may have triggered the blast. The refinery has a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, making it the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area.

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Its location in the capital has long raised concerns about the potential impact of accidents on surrounding communities. This was not the first serious incident at the facility. An explosion and fire at the refinery in July 2012 caused damage in a nearby residential neighbourhood and it took two weeks to repair the facility. Photos from the scene on Thursday showed smoke billowing out of the oil facility.

Emergency responders and local authorities were deployed to the area as residents were told to stay away. The incident occurred on the same day as a number of other news events in Canada and internationally, including a Brampton man charged following an extortion investigation and Clandeboye firefighters rescuing a deer from a frozen river.

Global News From Canada And Europe

Also in Canada, Saskatoon's Gather Local Market was looking for a new operator, and the London mayor pledged city support as the province considers suspending a property tax exemption for affordable housing. B.C. Conservatives removed SOGI from schools, effective immediately.

Other headlines included a 19-year-old man on Canada's most-wanted list arrested at an Ontario motel, Mexico's most powerful cartels adapting as arrests and leadership battles reshape their ranks, and Poilievre saying a nurse may lose her job after a photo with him at Wainwright. A Senate committee made amendments to the Liberal government's lawful access bill, and a new report found too many newcomers to Canada are getting stuck in jobs they are overqualified to do.

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Health Warnings And Celebrity Updates

Low-income, Black and Latin American people were less likely to have a family doctor, according to another report, while at least 29,000 Canadians died over the last year while waiting for a medical procedure, scan or specialist. In entertainment news, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended a 10-year legal battle with a surprising joint statement, and Andy Taylor, guitarist of new wave icons Duran Duran, died at 65.

In sports, Zverev said he was not too concerned over a lawsuit from an ex-partner in an alleged abuse case, and soccer star Sterling received a suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving while inhaling from a balloon. Other stories included the first married woman and mother winning the Miss Universe crown, the return of the wolf dividing the densely populated Netherlands, a gruesome ancient Athens mass grave going on display, and the U.S. authorizing SpaceX to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space.