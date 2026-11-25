A new report from SecondStreet.org shows at least 29,000 Canadians died in 2025-26 while waiting for medical care, bringing the total to nearly 130,000 since 2018. The data reveals a 1.4 per cent year-over-year increase in waitlist deaths, with some provinces seeing declines and others sharp rises.

At least 29,000 Canadians died in 2025-26 while waiting for a surgery, procedure, diagnostic scan or specialist appointment, according to a new report from think tank SecondStreet.org.

Thousands Of Canadians Die On Medical Waitlists

This marks a 1.4 per cent year-over-year increase in waiting-list deaths, bringing the total to nearly 130,000 patients who have died while waiting since April 2018. SecondStreet has been tracking this data for eight years and says more than 129,892 patients have died on medical wait lists across the country. The report shows a 17.5 per cent increase in surgical waiting-list deaths, but a 2.8 per cent decrease in diagnostic scan waiting-list deaths.

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We are trending in the wrong direction, said SecondStreet president Colin Craig. He cautions that the actual figures are likely much higher because not every province tracks this data or shares it publicly, something he wants to see changed. One of the first things governments need to do, generally speaking, is do a better job tracking this data, analyzing it and then disclosing it to the public, Craig said.

Because if you are not carefully looking into problems, you are not going to fix them. While the overall number of waitlist deaths increased, some provinces saw decreases. In British Columbia, the number of people dying while on a waitlist decreased from 4,620 to 4,365. Saskatchewan also saw a decrease from 333 to 317.

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Patient Shares Agonizing Journey Through Healthcare System

Ontario waitlist deaths declined as well, but SecondStreet points out that 115 cancer surgeries were cancelled due to patients dying before treatment. Manitoba's surgical waiting list deaths nearly doubled, rising from 163 to 316. Kristin Logan knows how agonizing it is to wait for medical treatment. In December 2022, she started experiencing fatigue, bloating and shortness of breath.

She went to a doctor on Vancouver Island who eventually ordered tests, which took months to get back. By September 2023, she was in the emergency department with fluid in her lungs and bloating so bad she looked eight months pregnant. Eventually she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. They are like, Yes, you do in fact have Stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Yes, it is the most aggressive kind. We are going to get you into treatment. I cannot tell you when that is going to be, she said. It is torture to be set up in that situation.

Logan encourages patients to be their most vocal advocate but acknowledges that is not always enough. We advocated every step, she said. I had my husband with me every time, you know, we pushed and pushed. There is only so much that advocacy can buy you in a system that is so clearly overburdened.

Faced with declining health, Logan, a dual American-Canadian citizen, decided to get treatment in the United States. I left in a wheelchair, leaving my family behind on the ferry docks, she said. My parents picked me up on the other side, and I cried when I left. I had no idea if I was going to see them again.

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After getting treatment in Washington State, Logan came home only for the cancer to return. Her family made the decision to permanently relocate to Texas. My cancer came back nine months after I returned home from treatment and faced with delays again, we realized we had to leave Canada for good, she said. It is something I am continuing to fight.

Experts Question Effectiveness Of Current Healthcare Spending

I am told I have to fight it for the rest of my life now. Craig said the system is spending a lot without getting good results. Right across the country we really find a system that is spending a lot and we are not getting very good bang for our buck, he said.

What we need to be doing is looking at European countries where they have public health-care systems, where their wait times are a fraction of what they are here, and starting to copy those policies from Europe, because that is what we could do to start reducing patient suffering. Some of those policies include funding hospitals based on procedures and expanding private clinics, but there is considerable pushback to privatization, and some argue outsourcing treatment does not work.

Private Clinics Fail To Reduce Provincial Wait Times

According to a study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, outsourcing surgeries and imaging to private for-profit clinics in Ontario has not resulted in a drop in wait times for most procedures. The province is spending $155 million over two years for 57 new centres: 35 doing MRI and CT scans, and 22 doing endoscopy to reduce wait times.

Since the provincial government has prioritized for-profit surgical and diagnostic delivery over the expansion of public sector capacity and improvement, wait times are generally increasing in Ontario, wrote Andrew Longhurst, a senior researcher at CCPA and the study's author. The Canadian Institute for Health Information also found that median wait times for eight of 12 priority procedures increased between 2017 and 2025. These procedures and imaging include ones outsourced to private clinics, such as cataract surgeries and MRI scans.

As the population ages and demand increases, Logan said she hopes wait times improve so no one has to go through what she did. I feel like these numbers keep getting worse, she said. It is happening in every single province. There are stories like mine in the news all the time.