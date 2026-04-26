Astros Halt Yankees’ Win Streak with 7-4 Victory

Spencer Arrighetti pitched seven strong innings and Christian Walker drove in a season-high four runs as the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees 7-4, ending their eight-game winning streak.

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros delivered a decisive victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday, April 26th, 2026, at Minute Maid Park, ending the Yankees’ impressive eight-game winning streak with a final score of 7-4.

The Astros’ success was built on a stellar pitching performance from Spencer Arrighetti and a powerful offensive showing, particularly from Christian Walker, who had a standout day at the plate. Arrighetti masterfully navigated through seven innings, conceding only one run, three hits, and a single walk while striking out eight batters. This performance marks the longest outing by an Astros starter since Lance McCullers Jr. achieved the same feat on March 30th, highlighting Arrighetti’s growing importance to the team’s rotation.

The Yankees’ lone run came courtesy of a solo home run from Aaron Judge, who was celebrating his 34th birthday. While Judge’s blast was a significant moment, it wasn’t enough to derail the Astros’ momentum. Judge’s power display added to his legacy, tying him with Yankees legends Yogi Berra and Graig Nettles for second place in birthday home runs, only surpassed by Lou Gehrig’s four. The Astros’ offensive attack began early and continued throughout the game.

Christian Walker ignited the scoring in the first inning with a towering home run to left-center field, a 432-foot shot off a 3-2 changeup from Luis Gil. This marked Walker’s seventh home run of the season and his second consecutive game with a home run, demonstrating his current hot streak. The lead expanded in the third inning when Isaac Paredes launched a two-run homer, further solidifying the Astros’ advantage.

The team continued to pile on the runs in the fifth inning, with Carlos Correa singling to bring in another run, followed immediately by Christian Walker’s crucial two-run double, extending the Astros’ lead to a commanding 7-0. Walker’s performance was particularly noteworthy, as he finished the game with a season-high four RBIs, proving to be a key catalyst for the Astros’ offensive success.

The Yankees struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm against Arrighetti and the Astros’ pitching staff, managing only a few scattered hits throughout the game. Luis Gil, the Yankees’ starting pitcher, bore the brunt of the Astros’ offensive onslaught, pitching into the fifth inning and being charged with six runs on five hits. Despite his efforts, he was unable to contain the Astros’ powerful lineup.

The victory provides a significant boost for the Astros as they look ahead to their next challenge: a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, beginning on Tuesday. The Astros have yet to announce their starting pitcher for the series opener against the Orioles, who will counter with right-hander Shane Baz (0-2, 5.08 ERA).

Meanwhile, the Yankees will shift their focus to a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, with left-hander Max Fried (3-1, 2.40 ERA) taking the mound on Monday against Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97) of the Rangers. This win for Houston not only halts the Yankees’ winning streak but also establishes the Astros as a formidable force in the American League, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the season.

The team’s strong pitching and consistent hitting will be crucial as they navigate a challenging schedule and strive for postseason contention





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