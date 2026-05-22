Astros End Wrigley Field Drought, Defeat Cubs

The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday, ending their long drought at Wrigley Field. The Astros' victory came after a rough stretch for the team, who haven't scored more than four runs since May 8th.

The Houston Astros ended their long drought at Wrigley Field , defeating the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday. The Astros, who hadn't won at the Friendly Confines since 2013, scored all four of their runs off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon .

Spencer Arrighetti, who gave a strong start for the Astros, struck out five batters while allowing only two hits and two walks. Christian Vázquez, the Astros catcher, drove in two runs with a solo home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth. The Astros' victory came after a rough stretch for the team, who haven't scored more than four runs since May 8th.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have been struggling, losing six straight games and 10 of their past 12. The Astros are still trying to keep their season afloat, while the Cubs are looking to turn things around after a strong start to the year





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Houston Astros Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field Spencer Arrighetti Jameson Taillon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Harrison Dismisses the Chicago Cubs with 11 Strikeouts and the Brewers Win a Clenched SeriesKyle Harrison, the Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitcher, exhibited exceptional dominance, striking out 11 batters in a seven-inning effort and leading his team to a 5-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the first series of the season between the NL Central rivals.

Read more »

Military asks personnel in capital region to return field gear, citing ‘critical equipment shortages’CAF members directed to hand in several pieces of personal kit if they are not assigned to a ‘deployable unit’

Read more »

Calgary Zoo unveils ‘absolute cutest’ grizzly cubs in Wild Canada exhibitTwo grizzly cubs taken in by the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo after being orphaned are now on display in the zoo’s Wild Canada exhibit.

Read more »

Vazquez homers, Arrighetti throws five scoreless innings as Astros beat skidding CubsChristian Vazquez homered, Spencer Arrighetti threw five scoreless innings and the Houston Astros topped the scuffling Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday.

Read more »