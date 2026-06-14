Astros Edge Royals in 8-7 Thriller Amid Tornado Delay and Late Rally

The Houston Astros overcame a weather delay and a late deficit to defeat the Kansas City Royals 8-7, highlighted by Jose Altuve's tying homer and a Royals error that allowed the winning run to score in the ninth inning.

The Houston Astros secured a dramatic 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a game marked by power hitting and a significant weather delay.

Jose Altuve provided a crucial tying home run in the eighth inning, and the Astros capitalized on a defensive blunder by the Royals in the ninth to score the go-ahead run. The contest was interrupted for 91 minutes in the eighth inning due to tornado warnings in the Kansas City area. Houston's offensive output featured four home runs, continuing a streak of three consecutive games with multiple homers, totaling ten over that span.

Christian Walker launched his 18th home run, a two-run shot in the fourth, and Brice Matthews hit his sixth in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4. Jake Meyers followed with a solo homer in the sixth for a brief 5-4 lead before Altuve's eighth-inning blast tied the game at 7-7, setting the stage for the late-inning drama. On the mound, Houston starter Mike Burrows struggled, surrendering five runs, four earned, over five-plus innings.

He has now allowed 18 home runs this season, the most in the American League. Bryan King delivered a scoreless eighth, and Bryan Abreu closed out the ninth for his fifth save. For Kansas City, the offense was sparked by Jac Caglianone, who walked and scored in the second, and Carter Jensen, who doubled twice. Jensen's bases-clearing double in the sixth gave the Royals a 7-5 lead.

Alex Lange was charged with the loss after allowing a hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. The Royals have now lost four straight games. The series concludes on Sunday with Houston's Spencer Arrighetti, 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA, facing Kansas City's Stephen Kolek, 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA





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Houston Astros Kansas City Royals Jose Altuve Home Run Tornado Delay Baseball AL Central Late Inning Rally Christian Walker Bryan Abreu

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