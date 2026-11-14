Saskatchewan astronomer warns satellite AI data centres could transform the night sky

Samantha Lawler's peer-review paper Rings in the Sky examines five proposed orbital data centre projects, warning that even one could severely affect the night sky worldwide.

A Regina astronomer warns that millions of proposed satellites for orbital AI data centres could dramatically change how people see the night sky, and she is asking companies to consider the consequences for everyone.

Samantha Lawler, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Regina, recently published a research paper examining the potential impact of regulatory filings involving major tech players including SpaceX and Blue Origin. The paper also covers a filing from Cowboy Space, owned by Baiju Bhatt, the former co-founder and CEO of the stock trading platform Robinhood. Lawler's paper, titled Rings in the Sky, is currently in the peer review stage.

Also read Saskatchewan proposing changes to workers’ compensation system

She says even one of five possible projects going ahead could have severe consequences for the night sky and stargazers not just in Canada, but worldwide. It is actually pretty horrifying to think about, but it would be a ring of satellites all moving across the sky together, Lawler said. Much brighter than the satellites that we see in the sky right now. Orbital data centres are proposed as a series of satellites known as constellations.

Advertisement

SpaceX Orbital Data Center System Plans

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission filing from SpaceX, they would deliver unprecedented computing capacity to power advanced artificial intelligence models and the applications that rely on them. By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers, SpaceX said.

SpaceX contends the system would go so far as putting humanity on a first step towards becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization, one able to harness the whole of the Sun, supporting AI-driven applications for billions of people today and ensuring humanity's multi-planetary future amongst the stars. SpaceX proposes to launch up to one million satellites as part of its constellation, known simply as the SpaceX Orbital Data Center System.

It is the largest of the three projects covered in Lawler's research. Blue Origin's application for what it calls Project Sunrise would consist of up to 51,600 satellites. The Project Sunrise system will ease mounting pressure on U.S. communities and natural resources by shifting energy and water intensive compute away from terrestrial data centers, reducing demand on land, water supplies, and electrical grids, Blue Origin's application said. Cowboy Space's Stampede project would include up to 20,000 satellites.

Blue Origin Project Sunrise Launch Timeline

The proposal's timeline puts a target of 2028 for the system's first launch. Blue Origin set a timeline to launch 50 per cent of its satellites within six years following grant of the authorization, with the other half coming online three years after that. SpaceX did not offer a target timeline for its project in the filings. Lawler has had her eye on the night sky for a long time.

She is among a group of experts who have spent years flagging the potential consequences of light pollution caused by satellites for both astronomers and stargazers. As a scientist, I write papers and make predictions, and I usually hope those predictions will come true, Lawler said. But in this case, I actually hoped I was wrong and that it would not be as bad as predicted.

Orbital data centres on the scale proposed would add to a night sky that becomes more and more crowded with every launch. When I started worrying about satellites, when I started seeing more satellites in my sky, there were a couple thousand satellites total, Lawler said. Today, there are 17,000 satellites and there's plans for 2 million satellites. One major factor was the development of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service.

Advertisement

Starlink Satellites Brighter Than Expected

Starlink satellites, they have done some work to make them fainter, but at the same time, they have made them larger and put them on lower orbits, which makes them brighter than they were before, Lawler said. So, they're still very easily visible in the night sky. There's also several other companies that are launching hundreds and thousands of satellites. So, it's not just Starlink in the game anymore.

Lawler said larger satellites at these orbits would still present problems, even with efforts to reduce the amount of reflected light, especially at the orbits the data centre proposals suggest. The more surface area, the brighter they're going to be, she said. The influx has created a range of problems for astronomers. Lawler said the problem has made research from taxpayer-funded telescopes less effective and makes data less useful.

It is also making it more difficult for everyday people to enjoy a starlit sky, even in Saskatchewan, which has some of the darkest skies in North America. We're so lucky here in Saskatchewan. But you cannot get away from reflected light from satellites. That's visible anywhere in the world, Lawler said.

Impact on Astronomers and Night Sky

With numbers increasing, with the sizes of satellites increasing, that's only going to get worse. Lawler's point is echoed by John Barentine, a frequent colleague and the president of a group known as the Center for Space Environmentalism in the U.S. What's proposed compared to the status quo right now is remarkable, it is a sea change that is coming, Barentine said. Go see the night sky now, because a change is coming that will radically transform its visual appearance.

Barentine said the orbits the satellites would be using would make them visible throughout the night, not just during the morning and evening like most of today's existing satellites. He added that is especially true in northern latitudes like Canada.