Aston Villa are close to signing PSG goalkeeper Luvas Chevalier after a difficult first season in Paris. Fernando Diniz marks two months at Corinthians with a strong record. The Brazilian national team defeated Egypt 2-1 in their last World Cup prep match, with Neymar trending on social media.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Luvas Chevalier , the PSG goalkeeper who struggled in his first season at the Parc des Princes.

The move would see the experienced keeper depart Paris after a difficult campaign, with Villa looking to strengthen their options between the sticks. Chevalier's situation at PSG has been uncertain following his underwhelming performances, making a transfer likely. In other South American football news, Fernando Diniz has completed exactly two months at Corinthians. The coach took over on April 6, replacing Dorival Júnior, and has since overseen 16 matches in all competitions.

Under his management, Timão has recorded nine wins, four draws, and three losses, showing a steady improvement as the season progresses. Diniz has been praised for instilling a more attacking philosophy and integrating younger players into the squad. The Brazilian National Team, meanwhile, concluded their final friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Egypt. The match, played this Saturday (6), served as a last test before the tournament in the United States.

Neymar, the star forward, was a major talking point on social media despite not scoring. His influence on the game and his overall fitness have been under scrutiny, but the team's performance offered both optimism and concerns. While the attack showed flashes of brilliance, defensive vulnerabilities persisted, reminding fans that Brazil are still a work in progress. Overall, the Seleção enters the World Cup in a phase of transition.

Their last warm-up win mirrors a broader trend: a talented but inconsistent squad that must quickly find cohesion if they hope to make a deep run. The competition will be fierce, and Brazil's ability to adapt will be crucial. The Americans did not ace their final exam and they remain an unpolished team that has yet to show they're capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

That observation, though not directly related to Brazil's friendly, underscores the high standards expected of traditional powerhouses. For Brazil, the path to potential glory is neither straightforward nor guaranteed, despite their rich history and individual quality





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Aston Villa Luvas Chevalier PSG Corinthians Fernando Diniz Brazil National Team Neymar World Cup 2026 Friendly Egypt

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