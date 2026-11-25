London police used DNA and genetic genealogy to identify Michael Joseph Moore, a deceased former fire captain, as the killer of 16-year-old Jacqueline Dunleavy in 1968. Cold case experts say he should be investigated in other unsolved murders across multiple jurisdictions.

London police have identified a deceased former fire captain as the person responsible for the January 1968 murder of a London teenager. Michael Joseph Moore was named Monday as the killer of 16-year-old Jacqueline Dunleavy, known as Jackie.

Investigators used preserved DNA evidence and forensic investigative genetic genealogy to solve the cold case. Moore was 25 years old at the time of the murder. He had emigrated from Ireland one year earlier. Moore later became a London firefighter.

Also read London police solve 1968 homicide of 16-year-old Jacqueline Dunleavy

He retired from the London Fire Department as Captain in 2002 after serving for 28 years. He died in 2018. Cold case experts say Moore should be investigated and ruled out in other unsolved murders that go far beyond the London region. They spoke about the case on Monday.

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Murder City And Serial Predators

Western University criminologist Mike Arntfield is the author of Murder City. He says the murder of Jackie Dunleavy would begin a decades-long string of killings that would go unsolved. There is another copycat murder a month later, Arntfield said. For the next 20 years, unfortunately, women and children in London were targets of predators.

And Jacqueline was the first. Arntfield sees the resolution of this case as an opportunity for police to consider Moore in other unsolved murders. Assuredly the offender has other victims, he said. What was done to her was so specific, so almost ritualistic, Arntfield said.

Number one, we have to look at his movements in his native Ireland, and that investigation, I can tell you, also underway. But his movements, especially after he becomes a firefighter, need to be accounted for, he said. He needs to be cross-referenced to the OPP cases where there were London victims, but they were OPP files because of where the bodies were disposed of. Arntfield also said Moore should be looked at in other cases wherever he traveled.

Fire Department Training Locations

That includes for training with respect to the fire department. The Gravenhurst area where the fire college was. Toronto, where he also attended for training. Cases in those jurisdictions, open cases need to be looked at, he said.

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Former OPP Commissioner and CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis has a similar take. Does that happen often where someone will kill a young girl like this and then just never do it again, Lewis said. So, I am sure that the investigators from a number of agencies are looking at him as a potential suspect in other cases, Lewis said. CTV London reporter Bryan Bicknell has the details.

Former Colleagues React

CTV News spoke with a number of retired firefighters who knew and worked with Moore. None wished to go on record, but some expressed disbelief. They described the Mike Moore they knew as a decent man. The London Professional Firefighters Association issued a statement to CTV News in response to Moore being identified as the individual responsible for Jackie's murder.

The London Professional Firefighters Association stands in support of victims of violent crime and their families. We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragedy and offer our sincere condolences to the family. Our Association has full confidence in our community partners at London Police Services to ensure justice is always done. The case remained unsolved for nearly 60 years before Monday's announcement.