Quebec farmers group proposes $11-billion rail modernization as alternative to Alto high-speed rail

A study by Vision Transport and the Union des producteurs agricoles says modernizing existing tracks could link Quebec City and Toronto for about $11 billion, far less than Alto's high-speed project, though travel times would be longer.

A new study backed by Quebec's largest farmers group says the Quebec City-Toronto rail corridor could be rebuilt for roughly $11 billion by modernizing existing tracks, a fraction of the cost of the Alto high-speed rail project.

The study was conducted by Vision Transport and the Union des producteurs agricoles. Its authors are Vincent Duguay, a master's student in research at the École nationale d'administration publique, and Pierre DuSablon, a rail industry expert. The proposal would keep trains on the existing right-of-way along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River. It would not require the land expropriations and fencing that a dedicated high-speed line would demand.

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Alto High Speed Rail Trip Times Compared

Alto, the Crown corporation developing high-speed rail, promises a trip between Quebec City and Toronto in 4 hours and 30 minutes, with trains travelling at 300 km/h and Montreal to Toronto covered in three hours. The Vision Transport plan is slower. A modernized route serving all 22 Via Rail stations, including Saint-Hyacinthe and Drummondville, would take 6 hours and 40 minutes. An express route stopping only in major cities would take 5 hours and 50 minutes.

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By comparison, the current train trip between Quebec City and Toronto takes 8 hours and 40 minutes, slightly longer than driving. The study's authors say their proposal would still beat the car. The plan has five main elements. The largest and most costly is doubling existing tracks along the entire route, adding tracks over 407 kilometres.

Currently, 37 per cent of the corridor has only one track, forcing passenger trains onto sidings to let freight trains pass. Double tracks would allow both an express service between major cities and a local service serving all 22 stations, which the authors say would increase ridership. The second element would upgrade the signalling system to cut the distance between trains and raise maximum speeds from 153 km/h to 177 km/h.

Modernization Plan Elements To Enhance Service

The third would strengthen the Canadian Transportation Agency's power to give passenger trains priority over freight. Unlike the high-speed proposal, the modernized route would keep the current 924 level crossings. It would secure 533 of them with full barriers. One-third of the crossings could optionally be eliminated with overpasses, cutting Montreal-Toronto travel time by another eight minutes.

The fifth element would replace rolling stock with tilting trains and steeper bank angles on curves, allowing higher speeds. Alto estimates its high-speed project at $60 billion to $90 billion. The parliamentary budget officer puts the cost at $73 billion to $113 billion, while other independent industry sources cite $150 billion. Alto says a high-frequency rail option could cost $45 billion to $75 billion.

The Vision Transport modernization comes in at $9 billion to $9.4 billion. A 20 per cent contingency reserve brings the initial cost to $11 billion. Eliminating one-third of level crossings would add $8.2 billion for acceptability, coexistence with local residents and corridor modernization. With contingency, the total would be about $21 billion.

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Cost Estimates For Electrification And Modernization

The authors also examined electrification. Overhead wires and new rolling stock would add $3 billion to $7 billion, for a total of about $30 billion. UPA president Martin Caron said farmers do not want their land expropriated only to find the project does not happen because it costs too much. He asked whether alternatives with much less impact and much lower cost could be considered.

Caron said he has concerns about electrification, given the winter difficulties Montreal's light-rail system has faced. But he applauded staying on existing tracks and rights-of-way on the south shore. Via Rail does not currently control all of the rights-of-way along its Quebec City-Toronto routes. Caron told The Canadian Press that using and doubling existing tracks is more accessible and much less expensive, with far less impact on everyone.

On its website, Alto says it chose high-speed rail based on an in-depth analysis showing only high-speed rail can fully meet current and future mobility needs in the corridor. It says high-frequency service speeds would not be enough to persuade travellers to choose rail over driving or flying. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has opposed the Alto project and campaigned against it before the Parti Québécois formed a minority government.

He has said it could be a financial fiasco, noting the Bloc Québécois estimated the project will end up costing $200 billion.