Associate Professor Nicoletta Faraone Creates the Canadian Tick Research and Innovation Centre (CTRIC) to Advance Tick Research and Combat Lyme Disease

Acadia University Associate Professor Nicoletta Faraone's CTRIC is the first facility of its kind in Canada, designed to create a hub for tick research and develop better tick treatments, including all-natural, long-lasting tick repellents. The CTRIC focuses on understanding tick detection mechanisms, tick movement, and the spread of tick-borne diseases to combat Western Lyme Disease, which has been on the rise in Canada. Currently, Faroane is purchasing research-ready ticks from Oklahoma State University and breeding local ticks to better understand the pathogen spread in Canada, as laboratory breeding helps reduce cross-contamination with non-local ticks.

Acadia University Associate Professor Nicoletta Faraone is spearheading the creation of a Canadian Tick Research and Innovation Centre (CTRIC) to study and breed ticks for research purposes, as ticks used elsewhere can be genetically incompatible with local ticks.

She's currently buying tiny arachnids from the only available source in North America, paying around $3,000 to $5,000 for 300 ticks due to shipping costs and fluctuating exchange rates. The CTRIC will provide ticks to researchers across Canada, with her plan being to start with local blacklegged and American dog ticks. The CTRIC will also monitor tick-borne pathogens and the effectiveness of natural tick repellents





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Lyme Disease Tick-Borne Diseases Canadian Tick Research And Innovation Centre Natural Tick Repellents Pathogen Spread Wild Tick Research

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