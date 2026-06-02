Aspiration Founder Sentenced to 14 Years in Fraud Case Tied to Clippers and Kawhi Leonard

Joseph Sanberg, co-founder of Aspiration, received a 14-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud that defrauded investors and lenders of $248 million. The case is linked to the NBA's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' endorsement deals with the company and star player Kawhi Leonard, raising questions about salary cap circumvention and corporate ethics.

Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. The fraud case is connected to the NBA's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and their deals with star Kawhi Leonard, which was first reported by journalist Pablo Torre.

Prosecutors stated that Sanberg defrauded investors and lenders out of $248 million by obtaining loans through falsified bank statements and other deceptive practices. They had sought a prison sentence of nearly 18 years, but Sanberg's defense argued that he displayed 'no malice, no ill will, and no greed' and should avoid prison time altogether.

However, Judge Stephen V. Wilson described Sanberg's actions as 'among the worst I've ever seen' on the bench, noting the case had 'touched almost every badge of fraud.

' Sanberg told the court, 'I accept that I lost my moral compass and wrongly stepped over the line, and I'm very sorry,' adding, 'I broke the law … I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.

' Aspiration, founded in 2013, positioned itself as an environmentally conscious digital bank. Over the years, it attracted notable celebrity and corporate partnerships. In 2021, the company signed a $300 million endorsement deal with the Clippers, followed by a $28 million agreement with Kawhi Leonard in 2022. These deals are now under scrutiny.

In September, Pablo Torre reported that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the team used Aspiration as a vehicle to circumvent the NBA's salary cap, effectively providing Leonard additional compensation under the guise of marketing. The Leonard deal was characterized as a no-show marketing arrangement. Torre's reporting also revealed that Ballmer, who claimed to have invested $60 million of his own money into Aspiration, continued donating to the company even after the government began its fraud investigation.

Ballmer initially dismissed the reporting as 'gossip.

' In court documents, Ballmer portrayed himself as a 'clear and undisputed victim,' asserting he was targeted because of his 'reputation for integrity and genuine passion for sustainability. ' The NBA launched its own investigation in September into Ballmer's relationship with Aspiration, which remains ongoing with no clear timeline for conclusion. The league is examining whether the Clippers' deals violated the salary cap or other league regulations.

Commissioner Adam Silver has not provided a detailed update, but the matter continues to cast a shadow over the Clippers' front office and the broader question of financial compliance within the NBA. The intertwining of Sanberg's criminal fraud and the NBA's probe highlights the high stakes of corporate partnerships in professional sports and the potential for abuse when financial transparency is lacking





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Aspiration Fraud Joseph Sanberg Sentencing NBA Investigation Clippers Kawhi Leonard Endorsement Steve Ballmer

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