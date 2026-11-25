ASIC identifies dozens of audit misconduct cases at Big Four firms, including falsified work. The regulator reviews 558 complaints amid calls for structural reform and stricter oversight of the accounting sector.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC) announced on November 25 that it has uncovered dozens of additional cases of suspected audit misconduct within the Big Four accounting firms. The regulator's comprehensive review examined 558 audit complaints lodged against KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, and EY, revealing a pattern of serious regulatory breaches ranging from the misuse of confidential client information to the falsification of audit work.

Details of Audit Failures and Misconduct

ASIC's investigation, which required the firms to submit internal documents dating back to July 2023, found that 35 of the 558 complaints raised significant questions regarding the conduct of statutory audits or the misuse of statutory audit client information. The most prevalent concerns involved audit work that was either falsified, inaccurately documented, or recorded without adequate supporting evidence. A number of complaints alleged that employees were directed to disregard, conceal, or not escalate critical issues identified during an audit.

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Furthermore, the review highlighted instances where misconduct occurred during the tender process, specifically involving the sharing of confidential statutory audit client information. ASIC criticized the internal responses from the firms, noting that they frequently investigated serious audit quality concerns as mere workplace matters. The regulator also observed that the majority of firms engaged with inquiries in a protracted and legalistic manner, often withholding or redacting documents, making extensive legal privilege claims, and missing strict deadlines.

Political Pressure and Government Reform Plans

The findings come amidst intense political scrutiny and ongoing investigations into the accounting sector, particularly concerning KPMG. Debora O'Neill, a senator from the ruling Labor Party, publicly raised whistleblower allegations in March, accusing KPMG of sharing confidential audit client information to secure additional business. The Australian government is currently considering breaking up the Big Four firms, imposing caps on partnership sizes, and mandating the rotation of audit firms to clean up the sector.

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Green Senator Barbara Pocock condemned the scale of the issues, describing the misconduct within the Big Four as alarming. She argued that the firms cannot continue to operate like corporate cowboys without proper regulation. Pocock called for ASIC to be granted more powers to police the firms, emphasizing the need for real oversight and a watchdog with enforcement teeth. This political pressure follows a similar scandal from three years prior, when PwC was revealed to have shared confidential government tax policy details to win clients.

Stakeholder Responses and Regulatory Implications

In response to the report, PwC stated that it was considering ASIC's findings and reaffirmed that audit quality remains its highest priority. A spokesperson for the firm claimed that they take complaints seriously and are continuously improving their processes and practices. However, ASIC Commissioner Kate O'Rourke argued that the current regulatory framework is insufficient. She noted that because the firms are treated as partnerships rather than companies in Australia, they are not subject to ASIC's strict reporting requirements and are instead regulated by state-based laws.

O'Rourke emphasized that the issues identified through this review reinforce the case for audit firm licensing and stronger enforcement and disciplinary powers. ASIC stated that it is now considering its enforcement and regulatory options following the completion of its review. The regulator plans to continue engaging with the government on the future regulation of audit firms, signaling that significant structural and legal changes may be imminent for the accounting industry.